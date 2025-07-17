Medicaid Cuts Are Reshaping IDD Services In 2025, New Ebook Helps Agencies Respond

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The guide offers a state-by-state look at how cuts are being implemented, what changes are already underway, and what steps providers can take to stay ahead of the disruption. With many agencies operating on tight margins, the impact on staffing, billing, and service delivery could be significant.

Highlights from the guide include:



A breakdown of federal Medicaid cuts



Action steps for providers to prepare and advocate effectively



Strategies for staying compliant and operational during budget shifts

Tools to support communication with funders, staff, and families

"Medicaid funding is the backbone of IDD care. When it's reduced, agencies feel the strain immediately, and so do the individuals they serve," said the Giv team. "We created this resource to help providers plan, adapt, and continue delivering the support their communities rely on."

About Giv

Giv is an all-in-one IDD software platform built for agencies that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The system streamlines documentation, billing, compliance, scheduling, and care coordination-helping providers reduce administrative burden and focus on delivering high-quality services. Based in Utah, Giv supports agencies across the United States. Learn more at givhealthcare or follow on LinkedIn .

