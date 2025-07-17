Medicaid Cuts Are Reshaping IDD Services In 2025, New Ebook Helps Agencies Respond
To read the full report or download the free eBook, visit:
Highlights from the guide include:
-
A breakdown of federal Medicaid cuts
Action steps for providers to prepare and advocate effectively
Strategies for staying compliant and operational during budget shifts
Tools to support communication with funders, staff, and families
"Medicaid funding is the backbone of IDD care. When it's reduced, agencies feel the strain immediately, and so do the individuals they serve," said the Giv team. "We created this resource to help providers plan, adapt, and continue delivering the support their communities rely on."
Giv will continue to provide updates as new changes are implemented across states. For ongoing industry updates visit Giv's blog .
About Giv
Giv is an all-in-one IDD software platform built for agencies that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The system streamlines documentation, billing, compliance, scheduling, and care coordination-helping providers reduce administrative burden and focus on delivering high-quality services. Based in Utah, Giv supports agencies across the United States. Learn more at givhealthcare or follow on LinkedIn .
Media Contact:
Bentley Smith
[email protected]
SOURCE Giv
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment