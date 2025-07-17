Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Medicaid Cuts Are Reshaping IDD Services In 2025, New Ebook Helps Agencies Respond

Medicaid Cuts Are Reshaping IDD Services In 2025, New Ebook Helps Agencies Respond


2025-07-17 02:31:12
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The guide offers a state-by-state look at how cuts are being implemented, what changes are already underway, and what steps providers can take to stay ahead of the disruption. With many agencies operating on tight margins, the impact on staffing, billing, and service delivery could be significant.

To read the full report or download the free eBook, visit:

Highlights from the guide include:

  • A breakdown of federal Medicaid cuts
  • Action steps for providers to prepare and advocate effectively
  • Strategies for staying compliant and operational during budget shifts
  • Tools to support communication with funders, staff, and families

"Medicaid funding is the backbone of IDD care. When it's reduced, agencies feel the strain immediately, and so do the individuals they serve," said the Giv team. "We created this resource to help providers plan, adapt, and continue delivering the support their communities rely on."

Giv will continue to provide updates as new changes are implemented across states. For ongoing industry updates visit Giv's blog .

About Giv
 Giv is an all-in-one IDD software platform built for agencies that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The system streamlines documentation, billing, compliance, scheduling, and care coordination-helping providers reduce administrative burden and focus on delivering high-quality services. Based in Utah, Giv supports agencies across the United States. Learn more at givhealthcare or follow on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:
Bentley Smith
[email protected]

SOURCE Giv

MENAFN17072025003732001241ID1109815546

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search