Robotaxi Partnership Sends EV Stock Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Soaring

Lucid stock is trending today on its Robotaxi partnership deal, currently trading at $2.9450, up 0.6550 on volume of over 443 Million shares. The stock has a day's high of $3.1899.

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), Nuro, Inc. , and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced a next-generation premium global robotaxi program created exclusively for the Uber ride-hailing platform.

Uber aims to deploy 20,000 or more Lucid vehicles equipped with the Nuro Driver™ over six years in dozens of markets around the world, with the first launch in a major US city next year.

Expected to first launch later next year in a major US city, the new robotaxi service combines the industry-leading software-defined vehicle architecture of the Lucid Gravity, the scalability and proven capability of the Nuro DriverTM Level 4 autonomy system, and Uber's vast global network and dynamic fleet management, delivering a fully integrated robotaxi experience developed for comfort, safety, and scale.

Uber aims to deploy 20,000 or more Lucid vehicles equipped with the Nuro Driver over six years. The vehicles will be owned and operated by Uber or its third-party fleet partners and made available to riders exclusively via the Uber platform. The first Lucid-Nuro robotaxi prototype is already operating autonomously on a closed circuit at Nuro's Las Vegas proving grounds.

As part of a deepening relationship with each partner, Uber plans to make multi-hundred-million dollar investments in both Nuro and Lucid.

"Autonomous vehicles have enormous potential to transform our cities for the better," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. "We're thrilled to partner with Nuro and Lucid on this new robotaxi program, purpose-built just for the Uber platform, to safely bring the magic of autonomous driving to more people across the world."

"This investment from Uber further validates Lucid's fully redundant zonal architecture and highly capable platform as ideal for autonomous vehicles, and our industry-leading range and spacious well-appointed interiors, as ideal for ridesharing," said Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO at Lucid. "This is the start of our path to extend our innovation and technology leadership into this multi-trillion-dollar market."

