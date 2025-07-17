Techmediabreaks ONAR Holding Corp. (OTCQB: ONAR) To Acquire Retina.Ai, Bolstering Predictive Marketing Capabilities

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) , a marketing-technology firm and agency network, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Retina, a leading AI marketing intelligence platform known for early customer value prediction. ONAR will merge Retina with its Cortex predictive analytics engine, enhancing its ability to forecast customer lifetime value (CLV), churn, and campaign ROI before ad spend. Used by brands like Unilever and Dollar Shave Club, Retina strengthens ONAR's SaaS offerings, unlocks cross-sell potential, and further integrates real-time data insights across its portfolio. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company's mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of services including performance marketing & SEO, healthcare marketing, and experiential marketing & events. ONAR's agencies focus on servicing middle-market and growth stage companies, and the Company is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network. Additionally, the Company's technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. For more information, visit .

