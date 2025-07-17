Healthcare Execs Driving Growth Through New Services And M&A
New Guidehouse survey report shows leaders are optimistic about future growth but acknowledge a need for operational alignment, transparency, and rigor to achieve strategic goals
MCLEAN, Va., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health system executives expect to grow this year by investing in new services and creating scale through M&A and partnerships, according to a survey analysis by Guidehouse, a global AI-led professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors.
Analysis findings were published in Guidehouse's 2025 Healthcare Operating Model Trends report , which is based on a survey of 145 provider executives-a majority of whom are CFOs-conducted by the Healthcare Financial Management Association to understand how organizations are re-envisioning their operating models to achieve strategic goals.
Most survey respondents said they expect to grow their organizations throughout the year, with 78% predicting to do so through new services and businesses and 75% to create scale through mergers, acquisitions, or partnerships with external entities.
The report confirms that most leaders use a common set of metrics to run their businesses and measure performance. But respondents said their operating rhythms, structures, and tools need better alignment, transparency, and rigor to meet community needs. Leaders cited several obstacles to streamlining operations:
58% struggle with workforce development and retention
47% need better technology and data to connect digital tools
Less than 1 in 5 can seamlessly connect data sources or enable real-time visibility
"Our analysis validates what our experts have seen in the field: health system leaders are looking beyond their four walls to grow but understand that transactional growth won't solve for all of their challenges," said Michael Nugent, a partner at Guidehouse. "Leaders must invest in their operating model to enable sustainable success, and that requires integrating people, processes, and technology with your strategic goals."
The report recommends steps for achieving operational stability and offers insights into how leading health systems are approaching these challenges by adapting their operating models to industry and regulatory headwinds.
Guidehouse's Health segment serves providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, payers, and other healthcare organizations. Backed by proven success in modernizing and innovating healthcare services, finances, and operations, the firm delivers a comprehensive approach to solving interrelated industry challenges. A 22-time Best in KLAS® award winner, Guidehouse received three awards for its strategy, revenue cycle, and outsourced coding services in 2025.
About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a global AI-led professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors. With an integrated business technology approach, Guidehouse drives efficiency and resilience in the healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and national security markets. Built to help clients across industries outwit complexity, the firm brings together approximately 18,000 professionals to achieve lasting impact and shape a meaningful future. guidehouse
