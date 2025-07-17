Visit Qatar, Discover Qatar, Qatar Airways Lead Joint Roadshow In Nigeria To Promote Leisure Travel To Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Lagos: Visit Qatar, in collaboration with Discover Qatar and Qatar Airways, hosted a strategic roadshow in Nigeria aimed at promoting leisure travel and stopover packages to Doha.

The initiative brought together a total of 120 key trade partners and travel professionals through a large-scale trade engagement in Lagos, attended by over 100 guests, followed by an exclusive business networking luncheon in Abuja, which hosted 20 stakeholders.

The events were designed to spotlight the State of Qatar's unique tourism offerings, support business-to-business engagement, and strengthen Qatar's positioning as a preferred leisure destination in the region.

Through these activations, Visit Qatar and its partners seek to identify collaborations with tour operators and leisure travel partners while promoting awareness of Qatar's key attractions, hospitality infrastructure, and stopover products.

The programme also aims to connect Nigerian travel agents with Destination Management Companies (DMCs), hotels, and other suppliers in Qatar to facilitate future collaboration.

By showcasing the country's world-class experiences and accessibility through Qatar Airways' extensive network, the roadshow underscores Qatar's commitment to unlocking the travel potential of the Nigerian market and strengthening trade relationships across West Africa.