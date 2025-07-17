Hadrian Raises $260M To Build AI-Powered Factories For America, Adds Full Product Manufacturing, Opens Arizona Site

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The raise includes $260 million in Series C financing led by existing investors Founders Fund and Lux Capital, and a factory expansion loan facility arranged by Morgan Stanley. This capital will accelerate Hadrian's ability to deliver not just precision parts but full mission-critical systems. The company now covers the entire advanced manufacturing stack, from raw material to finished products, and supports everything from components to assemblies to complete platforms. With its "Factories-as-a-Service" model, Hadrian can rapidly scale production across key Department of Defense (DOD) areas such as munitions, shipbuilding, and other high-priority programs.

"America cannot afford to lose another generation of industrial capacity," said Chris Power, founder and CEO of Hadrian. "We're building the factories that will secure American leadership in advanced manufacturing and create new jobs here in the United States. China is making massive bets on industrial dominance. The United States needs to respond not just with policy, but with production. That's what Hadrian is here to do."

"Arizona is at the heart of America's national defense," said Governor Katie Hobbs. "We continue to be a premier destination for the fast-growing aerospace and defense industry. This new investment will further solidify our state's leadership and provide family-sustaining jobs for Arizonans."

Today, Hadrian is announcing:



Factory 3 (F3) in Mesa, Arizona. A large-scale production facility and software hub spanning approximately 270,000 square feet, representing an estimated $200 million in capital investment and creating 350 new local jobs.

Corporate Headquarters , initiating the search for the company's 400,000 square foot corporate and R&D headquarters to support the rapid hiring of thousands of employees .

Hadrian Maritime , a dedicated division bringing Hadrian's autonomous factory model to shipbuilding and naval defense, strengthening maritime supply chains with scalable, precision production. Maritime is the first in a series of new dedicated divisions. In the coming months, Hadrian will announce additional production initiatives focused on Munitions, Missile Systems, and Uncrewed Aerial Systems, expanding its footprint across the defense industrial base.

The launch of Factories-as-a-Service , a model that allows defense primes and other industries to scale factories to meet existing or new Program of Record demand for parts, assemblies, or entire products. Both the Arizona site and Hadrian's new corporate HQ are slated to be fully operational by January 2026-just six months from now-demonstrating Hadrian's speed in delivering production-ready capacity.

Powered by Opus , Hadrian's proprietary software stack for production autonomy, the company's factories are built to go online in under six months, creating resilient supply chains, advanced new industrial jobs, and mission-critical components faster than legacy manufacturing systems can deliver.

Since its Series B raise 12 months ago, Hadrian has achieved 10x year-over-year growth, establishing itself as the company with the scale and capability to build AI-driven factories that can produce everything from flight hardware to frontier technology. This announcement is just the beginning. Over the next year, Hadrian plans to announce and scale four to five additional facilities, each focused on accelerating production in high-demand defense sectors and supporting priority DOD initiatives.

Quotes from Arizona stakeholders:

"Mesa is proud to welcome Hadrian's Factory 3 to our city. This $200 million investment and the creation of 350 high-wage jobs reinforce Mesa's growing reputation as a national hub for advanced manufacturing and defense innovation," said Mayor Mark Freeman. "Hadrian's presence marks a major step forward in strengthening America's industrial base and Mesa is honored to help lead that charge."

"Hadrian's decision to build Factory 3 in Mesa further establishes our city as a leading destination for innovation and advanced manufacturing," said Vice Mayor Scott Somers. "This significant investment will bring hundreds of high-quality jobs to Mesa residents, strengthen our local economy and reinforce our position as a critical hub in America's manufacturing resurgence. We're excited to welcome Hadrian to our community and look forward to supporting their growth and success for years to come."

"Arizona's thriving aerospace and defense sector plays a critical role in creating good-paying jobs and ensuring our national defense," said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "With a commitment to innovation and manufacturing excellence, Hadrian will strengthen Arizona's aerospace and defense industry and we are grateful the company chose Mesa for its advanced manufacturing facility."

"Greater Phoenix is known internationally as a hub for innovation, and Hadrian is leveraging the region's advantages for its transformative F3 in Mesa," said Greater Phoenix Economic Council President & CEO Chris Camacho. "The company's growth plans in manufacturing, research, software, autonomous shipbuilding and more will be powered by the operating environment and talented workforce of Greater Phoenix, and we're excited to welcome their forward-thinking technological strategies to the region."

About Hadrian

Hadrian is the factory of the future, transforming the U.S. industrial base by building highly automated factories that supercharge American workers with process engineering, AI, machine learning, and robotics to Reindustrialize America and compete head-to-head with China's industrial base. Its mission is to enable space and defense manufacturers to produce domestically at globally competitive costs, restoring U.S. industrial supremacy and countering China's manufacturing advantages. Currently, Hadrian operates a 100,000-square-foot factory in Torrance, CA, and is in the process of developing other production sites.

