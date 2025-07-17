Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick Hosts Webinar To Help Texas Veterans Navigate VA Disability Claims

Held from San Antonio Office, Legal Experts Provide Essential Guidance for Veterans Seeking Benefits

SAN ANTONIO, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick (CCK Law) the nation's leading veterans disability law firm is proud to announce a free webinar, designed to help Texas veterans understand the VA disability claims and appeals process. The session is hosted from CCK Law's San Antonio office, reinforcing the firm's deep commitment to serving the veteran community in San Antonio and across Texas.

Led by Brad Hennings, a former Veterans Law Judge and current CCK Law partner, and Robert Chisholm , founding partner of CCK Law, this webinar provides a clear, step-by-step breakdown of the VA claims process, explain common mistakes that lead to claim denials, and outline the legal options available for appeals. Veterans, service members, and their families will have the opportunity to learn directly from two of the nation's most experienced veterans law attorneys, who have spent decades fighting for those who served.

"Veterans in Texas have served with honor, and it is essential that they have the resources and legal support to access the benefits they deserve. By providing guidance on the claims process, we hope to offer clarity and support to those navigating what can often be a complex system," said Robert Chisholm .

With offices in San Antonio and nationwide, CCK Law remains deeply committed to ensuring veterans and their families have access to the legal support and advocacy they deserve. This webinar is part of the firm's ongoing initiative to make quality information and legal expertise more accessible to the veteran community.

"Too often, veterans struggle to secure the benefits they've earned due to bureaucratic obstacles and misinformation," said Brad Hennings . "Our goal with this webinar is to equip veterans in Texas and across the country with knowledge and legal strategies that can help them navigate the VA system successfully."

For more than 25 years, CCK Law has been the leader in veterans disability law, earning a reputation as one of the most trusted firms in the field. The firm's expertise extends beyond individual claims, CCK Law has been instrumental in landmark legal cases and policy reforms that have shaped the veterans' benefits landscape.

The free webinar is available to all veterans, service members, and their families:

Click here to watch on-demand now .

About Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD

For 26 years, CCK Law has been a leading public interest law firm, with offices now in Providence, Rhode Island, Atlanta, Georgia, San Antonio, and Houston, Texas. They serve clients across the nation, focusing on veterans disability compensation, bequest management, and long-term disability insurance claims. Since 1999, CCK Law has represented thousands of veterans and family members before the VA and the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. CCK Law has the most VA-accredited attorneys, practitioners, and claims agents of any law firm in the United States. The firm has been involved in legislative processes and landmark, precedent-setting cases that have benefited the entire veterans' community. More information is available at .

