CPSC Posts Product Recalls To Its Web Site
WASHINGTON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .
Tractor Supply Recalls Traveller Aluminum Loading Ramps Due to Fall Hazard (25-387)
Primark Recalls DTR Stitch 4-pack Scented Highlighters Due to Risk of Phthalate Exposure; Violates Federal Phthalates Ban; Sold by Primark (25-388)
Deale International Recalls CasaClean Handheld Steamers Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury; Sold on HSN (25-389)
iStore Magnetic Wireless Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Imported by Tomauri (25-390)
VIVI E-Bikes Lithium-ion Batteries Sold with VIVI E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold by VIVI (25-391)
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts . - Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X , BlueSky , Threads , LinkedIn and Truth Social .
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on .
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist .
