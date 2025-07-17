CPSC Posts Product Recalls To Its Web Site

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .

Tractor Supply Recalls Traveller Aluminum Loading Ramps Due to Fall Hazard (25-387)



Primark Recalls DTR Stitch 4-pack Scented Highlighters Due to Risk of Phthalate Exposure; Violates Federal Phthalates Ban; Sold by Primark (25-388)



Deale International Recalls CasaClean Handheld Steamers Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury; Sold on HSN (25-389)



iStore Magnetic Wireless Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Imported by Tomauri (25-390)



VIVI E-Bikes Lithium-ion Batteries Sold with VIVI E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold by VIVI (25-391)



SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

