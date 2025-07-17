SEGG Media Signs Global Partnership With Super League Kerala - Launching Sports App's First Live Football Rights In Asia

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the“Company”), a leading technology company transforming the global intersection of sports, entertainment and gaming today announced its first official football league partnership in the Indian subcontinent through a five-year commercial agreement with the Super League Kerala (“SLK”), valued at more than $11.6 million.

The signing ceremony took place today at the offices of Nook Holdings in One JLT, Dubai, marking the first live football rights acquisition for the Company's flagship Sports.com super app.

The agreement establishes SEGG Media and as the exclusive global commercial and broadcast partner for SLK, encompassing:



Exclusive international streaming rights across all territories;

Integrated gaming and fan engagement products;

Global sponsorship and brand activation rights; and Distribution focus across the Indian subcontinent and MENA, especially targeting the vast Keralite diaspora in the Middle East, North America, and Europe

Season 1 of the Super League Kerala drew nearly 13 million viewers, with Season 2 aiming for a 25% increase in audience reach through streaming platform and targeted media activation strategy. The Company plans to monetize the deal through a combination of subscription, advertising, and licensing revenue, with rollout beginning immediately ahead of the upcoming season.

“This is more than a sports rights deal - it's a powerful validation of the strategy,” said Matthew McGahan, CEO and President of SEGG Media .“To enter the Indian market through Kerala - a state with an electrifying football culture and millions of global fans - gives us a high-growth, cash-yielding product to launch the super app with force.”

Attending today's ceremonial signing at Nook One JLT in Dubai were:



Matthew McGahan, CEO & President of SEGG Media

Marc Bircham, Director of SEGG Media and Head of Acquisitions at a division of SEGG Media

Tim Scoffham, CEO of Media and International

Mathew Joseph, Director & CEO, Super League Kerala

Firoz Meeran, Director, Super League Kerala Paul Roy, CEO of GXR

“Today marks a milestone,” said Marc Bircham .“It's the first of many league partnerships that will power across India, Asia, and MENA. We're proud to partner with such a progressive and fast-growing league in SLK.”

“We've built to become the global home of sport, and this is the first piece of live IP that starts to prove it,” added Tim Scoffham .“India is an important territory for us, and this is just the beginning.”

“With SLK is now moving to a next-generation fan platform that combines cutting-edge gaming and fan engagement with world-class streaming,” said Mathew Joseph, Director & CEO of Super League Kerala.

“From Kerala to the world - this historic partnership makes SLK a truly global property,” added Firoz Meeran, Director of Super League Kerala .

The partnership will allow SEGG Media to deliver a tiered subscription model through the super app, enabling fans to engage with SLK matches in multiple languages, backed by real-time stats, fantasy integration, and on-demand replays. The deal also includes commercial inventory for local and global sponsors, creating a scalable advertising engine tied to viewership growth.

About Super League Kerala (SLK)

The Super League Kerala (SLK) is India's premier regional football league, designed to celebrate and elevate the football culture of Kerala - a state renowned for its deep-rooted passion for the sport. Launched to create a professional, world-class football ecosystem, SLK combines elite sporting talent with innovative fan engagement strategies to build a strong footballing identity for the region.

In its inaugural season, SLK attracted nearly 13 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched regional leagues in South Asia. Season 2 aims to deliver a richer, more immersive fan experience through digital streaming, global broadcasting, and integrated engagement platforms. SLK is more than a league - it's a movement to inspire the next generation of footballers and unite Keralites across the globe through the beautiful game.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including and Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

