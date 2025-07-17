Victory Tire & Auto Enters White Bear Lake With Acquisition Of Pod's Complete Car Care

Acquisition Expands Victory's Northeast Minneapolis Presence and Marks Their 19th Regional Location

MINNEAPOLIS, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Tire & Auto , a Straightaway Tire & Auto brand, has announced the acquisition of Pod's Complete Car Care, a long-established automotive repair facility in White Bear Lake. The acquisition, finalized on July 9, 2025, marks Victory's 19th shop in the greater Minneapolis region and its first in the White Bear Lake area-further strengthening its footprint across the northeast metro.

The newly acquired location is a well-known, eight-bay shop with the potential to expand to ten bays. With five experienced technicians and two service writers on staff, Victory plans to provide additional resources to support operational growth and continue delivering top-tier customer service.

"Our team at Victory Tire & Auto is very excited to welcome in the great staff from Pod's Complete Car Care," said Jeff Matt, Victory Tire & Auto Brand President. "We were well aware of the excellent reputation this great business has maintained-for decades-in the White Bear Lake area and couldn't be happier to add it to our family of locations! Our guests can expect to see several updates to the property and facility, especially to the customer waiting area."

Victory's operational expertise and investment in infrastructure are designed to support long-term success while preserving the local character and community relationships that made Pod's a fixture in the area.

"Over the years we have been approached by multiple buyers, but none seemed to possess the traits that align with our business model," said Ryan Podewils, owner of Pod's Complete Car Care. "From the moment I met Jeff and his team I knew that they were something special. They really took an interest in my team and our operation. They bring the customer service and management skills to be able to take Pod's to the next level and continue to provide the same level of service our customers have come to expect for many more years."

This acquisition reflects Victory Tire & Auto's broader growth strategy to increase location density and accessibility in high-opportunity markets. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information visit .

About Straightaway Tire & Auto/Victory Tire & Auto

Straightaway Tire & Auto is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with 70+ locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin. In Minnesota and surrounding areas, Victory Tire & Auto is a part of the Straightaway Tire & Auto family, delivering trusted automotive repair services with a strong local presence. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to identifying opportunities to strengthen the markets where it operates and, being good stewards of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information visit

SOURCE Straightaway Tire and Auto

