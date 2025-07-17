Sutrahr Partners With Expertia AI To Modernize Recruitment With Smart AI-Powered Hiring Solutions

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 16, 2025 9:26 am - The SutraHR x Expertia AI partnership aims to tackle major recruitment challenges by reducing time-to-hire and minimizing onboarding risks through AI-powered solutions.

SutraHR, a leading recruitment services provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Expertia AI, an innovative artificial intelligence company. This collaboration aims to deliver the most efficient and intelligent recruitment services, combining SutraHR's expertise in talent acquisition with Expertia AI's cutting-edge technology.

Expertia AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to make hiring simpler and faster. It quickly scans resumes, shortlists the best candidates, and matches them to the right jobs all in just seconds. Cutting down on manual work helps companies hire the right people faster and more accurately. This means businesses can make smarter decisions and bring top talent on board more quickly. AI-driven screening and assessments to discover top candidates from 100+ platforms, hire within 24 hours at less than 10% of the usual cost

SutraHR has joined hands with Expertia AI to transform the way businesses hire by combining deep recruitment expertise with smart AI technology. This partnership aims to simplify and speed up the hiring process through advanced tools that help source, screen, and match candidates more accurately. By using AI recruitment tools, machine learning, and automation, SutraHR and Expertia AI are making it easier for companies to find the right talent faster, reduce recruitment costs, and build stronger, more efficient teams.

“Our goal is to simplify and optimize recruitment through technology,” said Mr. Waqar Azmi, Founder and CEO of SutraHR.“By teaming up with Expertia AI, we can offer companies smarter tools that not only speed up hiring but also improve the quality of hires. This partnership marks a new chapter in how recruitment services will be delivered in the future.”

About SutraHR

SutraHR is a leading recruitment agency with a presence across India and international markets, trusted by Celigo, Drizzlin,Xneetin, Dunzo, Offduty, Dream11, PharmEasy, Zivame, & more. Its commitment to delivering quality candidates to companies within a short time makes SutraHR the go-to recruiter for tech startups, e-commerce, and digital companies.

