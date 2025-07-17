Tidal Cyber Launches Threat-Led Defense, Redefining Detection And Defense

ARLINGTON, Va., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Cyber, the global leader in defensive security and a pioneer in helping organizations operationalize MITRE ATT&CK, today announced the launch of its Threat-Led Defense approach, empowering cybersecurity teams to align detection and defense strategies directly to real-world adversary behavior.

Built by former MITRE ATT&CK® experts and the co-founder of MITRE's Center for Threat-Informed Defense, Tidal Cyber's threat-led platform introduces a breakthrough level of specificity by mapping techniques and sub-techniques to operationalize adversary procedures. This shift transforms how organizations understand, measure, and act on threat exposure.

Unlike traditional, reactive, or vulnerability-first approaches, Tidal Cyber delivers procedural-level granularity across the MITRE ATT&CK framework , offering unmatched visibility into the "how" of attacker behavior. Their coverage mapping calculates residual risk for each technique and provides stack-specific visibility, highlighting exposures based on how real-world adversaries operate

"Cybersecurity has long been reactive, vulnerability-led, and compliance-driven," said Rick Gordon , CEO and Co-Founder of Tidal Cyber. "With Threat-Led Defense, we flip that model by putting adversary behavior at the center of defense. We give security teams the intelligence, specificity, and precision to identify exactly where they're exposed and how attackers actually execute TTPs. A threat-led defense first is the future of proactive cybersecurity, and we're proud to lead the charge."

Tidal Cyber's unified platform integrates adversary intelligence, procedural mapping, control validation, and compliance alignment into a single, intuitive interface. By connecting seamlessly with the defensive stack and aligning to frameworks such as MITRE D3FEND, CIS, and NIST , Tidal helps organizations prove readiness, reduce risk, and justify investments with measurable confidence.

"Detection engineering still relies too much on guesswork and static best practices," said Frank Duff , Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder of Tidal Cyber. "We built the Tidal Cyber Platform to deliver operationalized, actionable insights tied to real adversary behavior and mapped to ATT&CK. When defenders have that level of context and precision, they can stop attackers before they succeed. That's the power of Threat-Led Defense."

With the launch of Threat-Led Defense , Tidal Cyber is redefining how modern security teams think about exposure, detection, and readiness. No longer bound by CVE counts, asset inventories, or checkbox compliance, Tidal Cyber provides a level of specificity not seen before. Organizations can now reduce risk proactively with the precision to answer the most important question in cybersecurity: " Can I defend against the latest threat?"

Learn More About Tidal Cyber Threat-Led Defense at [email protected] .

About Tidal Cyber

Tidal Cyber delivers the industry's only Threat-Led Defense Platform , purpose-built to operationalize TTPs and provide procedural-level threat insights across the MITRE ATT&CK framework. Founded by cybersecurity veterans with deep roots in ATT&CK development and cyber operations, Tidal empowers organizations to reduce risk, optimize controls, and align spend with real-world threats. Learn more at .

SOURCE Tidal Cyber

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED