Hilb Group Acquires New Hampshire-Based Property And Casualty Business


2025-07-17 09:31:50
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RICHMOND, Va., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired a New Hampshire-based property and casualty business. The acquisition took effect May 1, 2025, expanding upon the company's property and casualty offerings throughout the New England region.

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 190 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 31 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at .

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

MENAFN17072025003732001241ID1109814255

