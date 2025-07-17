Roadzen Partners With Top Global Two-Wheeler OEM To Launch Connected Roadside Assistance For Electric Vehicles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the“Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced a significant partnership with one of the world's top two-wheeler manufacturers to bring connected roadside assistance to a new line of electric and connected vehicles across India.

With Roadzen's integrated platform, customers can request roadside assistance at the push of a button-directly from the vehicle's dashboard or via a mobile app-delivering seamless, real-time support designed specifically for electric mobility.

The OEM partner serves over 100 million vehicles globally, including more than 60 million two-wheelers in India and over 5 million new vehicles sold annually in the country, and has consistently led the market with innovations in mobility.

As the EV market accelerates, concerns around range anxiety, breakdowns, and remote area reliability remain front and center. Roadzen's AI-powered platform directly addresses these issues by embedding intelligent support at the heart of the vehicle experience. Roadzen uses AI agents that dispatch and track service in real time, offering complete visibility to the customer and the OEM. This is transforming roadside assistance from a reactive offering to a predictive and intelligent one.

StrandD, Roadzen's 24/7 roadside assistance network, leverages this technology to log incidents, optimize dispatch, manage workflows, and deliver live status updates to customers-ensuring confidence, transparency, and peace of mind. With this technology backbone, Roadzen is redefining how roadside support is delivered in the electric age.

“This partnership is a major step forward in redefining support for electric and connected vehicles,” said Rohan Malhotra, CEO of Roadzen.“Two-wheelers dominate India's mobility landscape and India is going to lead the global mandate in electric 2W, and this is exactly the kind of scale our technology is built to address. Our platform delivers real-time assistance at the push of a button-bringing peace of mind to every ride. We're excited to support this scale and look forward to what comes next.”

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world's leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen's technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen's pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen's mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 308 employees across its global offices in the U.S., India, U.K. and France.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may,”“should,”“could,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,” and“continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of our products and solutions, anticipated benefits and revenues from the partnership described in this press release, strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in“Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on June 26, 2025. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.