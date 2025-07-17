Paper Chemicals Market Is Projected With A Value Of USD 47.80 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Demand From Packaging & Hygiene Sectors SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising eco-friendly packaging trends and advanced specialty chemicals boost global demand, while digital printing drives innovation in paper treatment. Austin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Paper Chemicals Market Size was valued at USD 39.99 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 47.80 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.26% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. Sustainable Packaging and Eco-Innovations Accelerate Demand for Paper Chemicals Globally The Paper Chemicals Market is growing swiftly, driven by the surge in demand for sustainable packaging and hygiene-focused paper products. According to the American Forest & Paper Association, U.S. paper and paperboard production rose by 2% in 2023, fueled by e-commerce. Companies like International Paper invested heavily in greener pulp processes, while Dow and Valmet introduced bio-based process chemicals in early 2024. Together, stricter environmental regulations and industry innovation are reshaping the market toward high-performance, eco-friendly paper additives.

Download PDF Sample of Paper Chemicals Market @ The U.S. Paper Chemicals market is valued at USD 7.04 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 8.26 billion by 2032, with a market share of 72.4%. The U.S. market is growing steadily, driven by rising demand for recycled paper and advanced specialty chemicals that enhance product performance. Sustainability initiatives and large-scale investments by major players like International Paper and WestRock further strengthen market growth, meeting evolving consumer and regulatory demands for eco-friendly solutions. Key Players:

Kemira Oyj

BASF SE

Solenis

Ecolab Inc. (via Nalco Water)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.

Archroma

SNF Group Clariant AG Paper Chemicals Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 202 4 USD 39.99 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 47.80 billion CAGR CAGR of 2.26% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers . Expansion of sustainable packaging accelerates demand for specialty paper chemicals globally.

. Technological advancements in paper chemicals improve performance and recyclability.

If You Need Any Customization on Paper Chemicals Market Report, I nquire Now @

By Raw Material , Synthetic Chemicals dominated the Paper Chemicals Market in 2024, with a 58.8% Market Share.

The dominance is due to superior brightness, water resistance, and printability, which synthetic additives deliver consistently over natural options. Dow's sizing agents and Solenis' wet-strength resins enhance performance in coated boards and specialty papers. Growing demand for lightweight, durable packaging makes synthetic chemicals attractive for converters seeking cost efficiency and reliable quality across large production volumes.

By Type , the Pulp Chemicals dominated the Paper Chemicals Market in 2024 with a 43.5% Market Share.

The dominance is due to their essential role in improving pulp quality and reducing production time. Kemira's launch of chlorine-free bleaching agents in 2023 aligns with rising eco-friendly demand. Advanced pulp chemicals help achieve strength and whiteness in recycled packaging, while the tissue and specialty paper sectors depend on them for meeting hygiene and visual standards.

By Application , the Packaging & Board dominated the Paper Chemicals Market in 2024 with a 48.7% Market Share.

The dominance is due to booming e-commerce, which drives demand for corrugated boxes and folding cartons. AF&PA noted a 3% rise in containerboard production in 2023. Companies like International Paper and Smurfit Kappa invest in lightweight, high-strength grades, while branded packaging trends spur the need for functional additives, strengthening this segment further.

By Region, Asia-Pacific dominating and fastest-growing region in the Paper Chemicals Market in 2024, Holding a 36.5% Market Share.

Asia Pacific is the dominating and fastest-growing region in the Paper Chemicals Market, holding a 39.60% market share in 2023 and projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.84% through 2032. This growth is driven by rising demand for packaging in e-commerce, rapid industrialization in China and India, and major investments by players like Asia Pulp & Paper in eco-friendly paper chemicals and advanced processing technologies.

Recent Developments



In September 2024, Solenis partnered with HEIDELBERG to introduce print‐applied, eco‐friendly barrier coatings for paper packaging, enabling inline application during flexographic printing and reducing reliance on plastic laminates. In May 2023, Valmet Oyj launched Polarox6, an inline measurement solution for pulp bleaching that optimizes chemical dosing, enhancing efficiency and consistency in the bleaching process.





Buy Full Research Report on Paper Chemicals Market 202 5 -2032 @

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)