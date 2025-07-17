Aisera Announces Availability Of Aisera Assistant In The New AWS Marketplace For AI Agents And Tools Category

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisera , a leading provider of agentic AI for business, today announced the availability of Aisera Assistant in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including Aisera's AI Agent Platform using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.

Aisera Assistant leverages a system of AI agents that helps organizations build, deploy, and manage both Aisera and third-party AI agents. These agents autonomously coordinate decision-making, orchestrate intelligent processes, and execute tasks at scale - enabling customers to deliver transformative work experiences, boost employee productivity, and reduce operational costs.

"By offering Aisera Assistant in AWS Marketplace we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our AI agents, helping them buy and deploy agent solutions faster and more efficiently," said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO at Aisera. "Our customers in financial services, banking, retail, technology, and more, are already using these capabilities to deliver business efficiencies across the organization, demonstrating the real-world value of agentic AI."

Aisera Assistant delivers essential capabilities including:



Hyperflows: Build intelligent workflows using natural language, eliminating the need for pre-defined and manual workflows.

Autobrief: Transform lengthy documents into actionable summaries in seconds.

GenIQ: Query any AI model, including on-prem models, from a single interface while maintaining enterprise data security.

Intentless understanding : Enhances user experience with personalized, validated, and precise responses with AI agents that understand natural language and context.

Contextual disambiguation : Analyzes context, intent, and user behavior to gain a deeper understanding of each query or issue.

Multi-fulfillment : Retrieves information from a knowledge source (private or public) and gives the ability to trigger action for end-to-end task completion. Multi-modality: Ask questions via text, voice, images, and documents and get context-aware, intent-driven answers, generated with a personalized knowledge graph.



These features enable customers to achieve over 75% auto-resolution rates for issues and queries, 78% increase in employee satisfaction, and 55% increase in productivity with operational cost reductions reaching 63% year over year.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

Available as a SaaS and private VPC solution, Aisera Assistant is certified by ISO IEC 27001, SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, CSA Star Level 1, HIPAA/BAA to meet and exceed the highest security standards and best practices with model context protocol (MCP) for streamlined agent communication. This enables customers to safely deploy context-aware agentic AI with a robust AI governance framework across their AWS environment.

To learn more about Aisera Assistant in AWS Marketplace, visit . To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit .

About Aisera

Aisera enables businesses to deliver transformative work experiences, boost employee productivity, and reduce operational costs with its award-winning AI agent platform. Aisera has been recognized as a leader in the market by top industry analysts including Gartner , Forrester , and IDC in conversational, generative, and agentic AI for enterprises.

Founded in 2017, Aisera is backed by top-tier investors such as Goldman Sachs, Menlo Ventures, True Ventures, Norwest, Thoma Bravo, Cisco Ventures, and Workday Ventures. Fortune 500 enterprises including Adobe, Aramark, Workday, T-Mobile, Gilead Sciences, Amgen, and BNSF Railway rely on Aisera's products and solutions to deliver transformative results.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Aisera operates globally across the USA, Greece, India, Canada, and the UK.

To learn more or schedule a live demo, contact: ... .