





With almost half a century of uninterrupted activity, the D'Amato Group of Companies has established itself as one of the most influential and sustainable business organizations in the country, not only for its impact in key industrial sectors, but also for its significant contribution to job creation and strengthening the Venezuelan labor market.







Since its founding 49 years ago, this conglomerate has generated more than 3,500 direct and indirect jobs, providing employment opportunities for professionals, technicians, workers, and administrative staff in various states across the country, with a special emphasis on the eastern region.

The D'Amato Group's impact has been felt in areas such as the metalworking industry, infrastructure, logistics, foreign trade, and oil services, where it has developed large-scale projects for public and private companies, thus contributing to the economic stability of thousands of Venezuelan families.

Beyond the number of jobs, these jobs have provided a platform for technical training, professional development, and personal growth, allowing hundreds of workers to gain training, advance, and participate in highly technical projects both within and outside the country.

Industrial sector spokespersons have recognized the D'Amato Group's ability to sustain operations even in times of adversity, thanks to a resilient organizational structure and a corporate culture focused on work, efficiency, and social commitment.

This history of sustained job creation reinforces the legacy of an organization that has successfully combined entrepreneurial vision with social responsibility, contributing to Venezuela's development through concrete action, productive investment, and trust in national talent.