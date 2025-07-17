Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Equinox Agency, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Emmaus, Pennsylvania-based Equinox Agency, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Equinox is an employee health and benefits consulting firm serving businesses in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley. The Equinox team, led by Thomas Groves and Dan Gagnier, will remain in their current location under the direction of Scott Sherman, head of Gallagher's Northeast region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Equinox has a strong reputation for client service and will expand our benefits consulting capabilities in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Thomas, Dan and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.