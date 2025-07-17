Mullen Announces Plan To Change Company's Name To Bollinger Innovations, Inc. And NASDAQ Approval For New Symbol - BINI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announces rebranded Oceanside, California, commercial retail location opening August 15, 2025

BREA, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MUL ) (“Mullen” or the“Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that in connection with the Company's plan to change its name to Bollinger Innovations, Inc., NASDAQ recently approved a new stock symbol - BINI. The effective date for the change of the Company's name and stock symbol is yet to be determined.

The Company also announces the rebranding of its Oceanside, California, Commercial Vehicle Center to Bollinger Innovations, Inc. This strategic location, based right off of Interstate 5 in the Southern California gateway city of Oceanside, is situated on the northern tip of San Diego County and just outside of the Camp Pendleton military base. Businesses throughout the San Diego region can easily access the Commercial Vehicle Center and explore available inventory, test drive and purchase the Company's commercial EVs.

“The new branded consolidated Company continues to move forward full steam ahead with solid product offering around Commercial Class 1, 3 and 4,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of both Bollinger Innovations, Inc. and Bollinger Motors, Inc.

Mullen's commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. Both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) certifications denoting strict adherence to clean air emissions standards.

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger's unique Quad-Bend chassis design protects the 158-kWh battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability, maneuverability, and safety in the commercial market. The vehicle has a 185-mile range, 46-foot turning radius and a payload of 7,325 pounds, making it ideal for a variety of urban operations.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with one United States-based vehicle plant located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. The Company's commercial dealer network consists of seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England, and Mid-Atlantic markets.

In September 2022, Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive. Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones including its B4, Class 4 electric truck production launch on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer network with over 50 locations across the United States for sales and service support.

To learn more about the Company, visit .

