Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bonsai Secures $1.8 Million Investment For First-Party Marketing Intelligence Platform

2025-07-17 08:46:56
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Consumer-facing brands waste billions of dollars each year because they make decisions with inaccurate, biased marketing conversion data," said Matt Butler, CEO and co-founder at Bonsai. "Our platform ingests and analyzes a brand's first-party data to give them extreme clarity on their marketing spend, allowing them to focus on high-ROI marketing efforts and truly grow."

Bonsai is already trusted by established brands - including 1-800-Flowers, Aspen Dental, Camping World, JSX, Gabb Wireless, and others - looking to optimize the ROI on their marketing spend in an increasingly challenging omnichannel marketing environment.

"Bonsai has been instrumental in refining JSX's data analytics, transforming how we measure marketing impact and optimize strategy," said Ariana Diaz, senior director of marketing at JSX. "We can now assess marketing effectiveness with precision, ensuring every investment is strategically aligned with growth objectives."

Bonsai integrates with more than 80 platforms, allowing brands to onboard their entire business and marketing tech stack in minutes without requiring data engineering or the installation of tracking cookies, pixels, or custom code.

Bonsai combines business reporting, multi-touch attribution, marketing mix modeling, incrementality testing, budget forecasting, automated buying algorithms, and audience analytics into one seamless platform, giving brands a highly-accurate view of their marketing efforts and complete control to automate incremental, profitable growth.

About Bonsai
 Bonsai is the first-party marketing intelligence platform that automates profitable growth. Our first-of-its-kind platform provides modern brands with extreme clarity on their marketing spend ROI without requiring data engineering or the installation of tracking cookies, pixels, or custom code. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these statements due to various factors beyond our control. Bonsai undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

