Jeep® India Launches Compass and Meridian Trail Editions with Exclusive‘‘Jeep Tr’st’ Ownership Program
(MENAFN- Fleishman Hillard) Pune, India | 17th July–2025 – Jeep® India today announced the launch of the Trail Editions of its ico—ic SUVs — the Jeep Compass and Jeep Meridian. These special editions’blend Jeep’s legendary off-road spirit with bold styling enhancements and exclusive ownership benefits under a ‘ew program’ ‘Jeep Trust’. The special edition will go on sale starting 15th July 2025.
Jeep Compass Trail Edition stands out with distinctive Trail Edition hood and side body decals, matte black grille accents, and Neutral Grey elements across key exter—or components — including grille rings, DLO and backlight moldings, roof rail inserts, ORVMs, Jeep and Compass badges, rear lower fascia applique, and red-accented front lower fascia. The rugged look is completed with Granite Metallic Satin Gloss 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and roof rails accentuating the Jeep Compass’ rugged design.
The interior receives sporty upgrades, featuring black leatherette upholstery with Ignite Red mid-bolster tracers on the dashboard, red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, gear boot, and seat upholstery. A unique Dark Camouflage graphic adds further flair, while Trail Edition-branded all-weather floor mats enhance practicality.
Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Directo– – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said:
““The Trail Editions reflect the Jeep’brand’s core values of freedom, adventure, authenticity, and passion. These bold new editions provide a differentiated ownership experience for customers who want to st—nd out — both on and off the road. With the addition of the Jeep Trust program, we are reaffirming our commitment to offering value beyond ”he drive.”
Jeep Meridian Trail Edition, on the other hand, is designed to elevate both presence and premium appeal. It features a signature hood decal, Trail Edition badging, and a high-gloss black roof that enhances its commanding silhouette. The exterior gets Neutral Grey accents on the grille, headlamp surrounds, roof rail inserts, rear fascia valence, badges, and side cladéing appliqué. Additional Piano B—ack accents — on fog lamp surrounds, DLO, rear lightbar molding, ORVMs, and rea— lower fascia — along with red front fascia highlights, complete its rugged yet sophisticated look.
Inside, the Meridian Trail Edition boasts a high-contrast black vinyl interior with ruby red accents, camouflaée-themed appliqués, a Piano Black center console, and matching speaker surrounds. Rugged skid plates, Trail-themed scuff plates, and blacked-out ORVMs enhance its adventurous appeal.
Jeep Trust: Adventure with Added Peace of Mind
To enhance the value proposition of these special editions, Jeep Ind‘a has intr’d—ced ‘Jeep Trust’ — an exclusive ownership program designed to offer long-term peace of mind.
. Compass Trail Edition buyers will receive:
o Complimentary 3-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC)
o 5-year Extended Warranty
o Direct cash benefit of 20,000
. Meridian Trail Edition buyers will benefit from:
o Complimentary 3-year AMC included in the price
These added benefits further reinforce Jeep’s commitment to delivering value beyond the drive.
The Trail Editions are designed for individuals who value bold design, adventure-ready capability, and a differentiated ownership experience. Based on the Compass Longitude (O) and Meridian Limited (O) variants, they offer all the features of the donor grades, with unique design elements and added value.
