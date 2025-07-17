Aether Holdings Expands Into Digital Asset Space Through Acquisition Of Altcoininvesting Newsletter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aether subsidiary Alpha Edge Media acquires a retail-focused altcoin newsletter to expand its investor intelligence platform beyond equities and into the digital asset frontier

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Edge Media, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aether Holdings , Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHR), a digital-first financial media company dedicated to building, acquiring, and scaling newsletter brands that deliver actionable insights to modern investors, today announced the acquisition of AltcoinInvesting.co , a specialized digital asset research and publication delivering timely insights into emerging digital asset markets and blockchain ecosystems.

This acquisition marks Aether's entry into the fast-growing digital asset content vertical and is the first execution of Aether Holding's strategy to acquire financial newsletter platforms to accompany its flagship SentimenTrader.com newsletter. Leveraging this acquisition, Alpha Edge Media intends to deepen its digital asset content offerings while maintaining brand identity. The acquisition also demonstrates Aether Holdings' broader strategy to invest in niche media properties that serve research-focused, self-directed investors across asset classes.

As demand for credible, digestible crypto and digital asset insights grows among retail and institutional investors alike, the integration of AltcoinInvesting.co expands Alpha Edge Media's content breadth and accelerates its development towards becoming a leading multi-asset, multi-vertical digital financial media platform.

AltcoinInvesting.co has cultivated a base of altcoin-focused investors and traders. Known for delivering clear, actionable research across altcoins, decentralized finance (or DeFi), and emerging blockchain ecosystems, AltcoinInvesting.co has earned a reputation for high-quality insights and strong audience engagement, making it a natural fit within Alpha Edge Media's expanding portfolio.

“This acquisition marks a strategic entry point for us into the digital asset ecosystem,” said Nicolas Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Aether Holdings .“AltcoinInvesting.co gives us a foundation to build a digital asset vertical with the same ambition we've applied to traditional equity markets. We created Alpha Edge to acquire just these sorts of properties, and as Aether scales Alpha Edge into a next-generation financial media platform, we're intentionally acquiring brands with distinct editorial voices, highly engaged communities, and a research-first ethos. We believe high-quality media, paired with the right technology and data, creates value and an edge for our readers.”

Alpha Edge Media acquired all of operational assets, including its intellectual property and subscriber base, in an all-cash transaction.

About Alpha Edge Media

Alpha Edge Media is a digital-first financial media company building a modern network of trusted, expert-led newsletters across traditional markets, digital assets, and emerging asset classes. A wholly owned subsidiary of Aether Holdings , Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR), Alpha Edge Media acquires and scales high-conviction media brands that deliver independent analysis, data-driven insights, and actionable research for self-directed investors. By combining editorial excellence with fintech infrastructure, Alpha Edge is redefining how financial content is created, distributed, and monetized in the digital age.

Find out more about Alpha Edge Media at .

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) is an emerging financial technology holding company focused on transforming the way investors navigate the markets. Leveraging decades of market expertise and cutting-edge technology, Aether delivers proprietary tools, data, and research to empower traders with actionable insights and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

Aether's flagship platform, , is designed to serve both retail and institutional investors by offering advanced sentiment analysis through the use of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. With over 20 years of sentiment data integrated into its systems, Aether aims to provide its users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level up their trading in the markets.

Aether is committed to building an ecosystem that supports smarter, data-driven trading strategies, reinforcing its mission to empower the investing community and redefine excellence in fintech. By integrating actionable newsletter content with advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence tools with the critical thinking and analytical abilities of its team of evidenced-based trading veterans, Aether aims to provide its users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level up their trading in the markets.

Find out more about Aether Holdings at

Investor Relations Contact

Jason Liu

Phone: (646)-387-8301

Email: ...

Media Contact

Jessica Starman, MBA

...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Aether Holdings' management in connection with this news release contain or may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as“expects”,“anticipates”,“seeks,”“intends”,“plans”,“believes”,“potential”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“would,”“goal” or“may” and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the anticipated benefits to Aether of the newsletter acquisition described herein as well as statements about Aether Holdings' and Alpha Edge Media's plans and strategies generally. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For Aether Holdings, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to Aether's ability to adequately market its products and services, and to develop or acquire additional products and product offerings; (ii) risks related to intense competition in the fintech and financial newsletter sector; (iii) risk related to artificial intelligence and machine learning; (iv) the inability of Aether Holdings and Alpha Edge Media to maintain and protect their reputation for trustworthiness and independence; (v) the inability of Aether Holdings and Alpha Edge Media to attract new users and subscribers and convert free users to paying subscribers; (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with operating a relatively small business a rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and Aether Holdings therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at and at #sec-filings . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.