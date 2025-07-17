Gigacloud Technology Inc Brings Curated Showroom Spotlighting Strategic Brand Partnerships To 2025 Summer Las Vegas Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Christopher Knight Home and Purple Innovation Lead a Lineup of Top Companies Showcasing New Collaborations and Product Innovations

EL MONTE, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the“Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced its participation in the upcoming Las Vegas Market, held from July 27 to 31 at the World Market Center.

From its showroom at A610 , the Company will showcase its signature product lines alongside a curated selection of partner products. Key highlights include:

C hristopher Knight Home Showcases Modern Take on Signature Collections

The brand will present its signature product line focused on a more modern, consumer-driven aesthetic, delivering stylish, affordable furniture to today's design-conscious shoppers.

Collaboration with Purple®

GigaCloud will be featured in Purple Innovation's showroom at C1554 . As an integrated partner, GigaCloud supports Purple through the Supplier Fulfilled Retailing ® (SFR ® ) model, helping expand buyer reach through streamlined fulfillment operations. Attendees can see firsthand how GigaCloud's solutions drive growth and efficiency for leading brands like Purple.

Broader Expansion into Sleep Solutions

As part of its growing footprint in sleep solutions, GigaCloud is now featuring new product offerings from key partners in its showroom:



Zinus – Featuring its new Dreamvibe line, designed for next-generation sleep comfort.

Nubba Sleep – An exclusive mattress line developed for the GigaCloud Marketplace.

Instant Comfort ® – Presenting its collection of adjustable comfort smart beds. House & Home – Spotlighting signature upholstered beds and bunkbeds.

“We are thrilled to return to Las Vegas Market with an expanded product portfolio and an increasingly diverse partner network,” said Iman Schrock, President of GigaCloud.“As the B2B landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to delivering solutions that simplify cross-border commerce, reduce partner costs, and enable scalable growth across the value chain.”

Email ... to arrange a meeting or demo at GigaCloud's showroom (Building A610) during Las Vegas Market, July 27-31.

About Las Vegas Market

Las Vegas Market is the premier home furnishings and gift market in the western U.S., presenting 3,500 brands across furniture, home décor, bedding and gift categories, in three permanent showroom buildings and a purpose-built exhibit hall. This dynamic market destination attracts buyers from all 50 states and more than 80 countries, offering unmatched opportunities for cross-category commerce among these industries. Owned and operated by ANDMORESM, Las Vegas Market is held semi-annually at World Market Center Las Vegas. .

About Purple

Purple, the leading premium mattress company with the #1 gel grid technology in the world, GelFlex® Grid, thoughtfully engineers products that make restorative sleep effortless for every kind of sleeper. The result of over 30 years of innovation and 150 issued patents in comfort technologies, Purple's GelFlex Grid is the most significant advancement in mattresses in decades and is proven to reduce aches and pains. It instantly adapts as you move, balances temperature, relieves pressure, and offers support in all the right places. Purple products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more, can be found online at Purple.com, in over 57 Purple stores and over 3,000 retailers nationwide. Less Pain. Better Sleep.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company's B2B ecommerce platform, the“GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company's global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. GigaCloud offers a comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer's warehouse to the end customer's doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories, including home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GigaCloud Technology Inc.

Investor Relations

...

PondelWilkinson, Inc.

Laurie Berman (Investors) – ...

George Medici (Media) – ...