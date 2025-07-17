Release Of Sasikumar's 'Freedom' Postponed

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 17 (IANS) The makers of director Sathiya Siva's gripping jail break film 'Freedom', featuring actors Sasikumar and Lijomol Jose in the lead, have now officially announced that the film's release had been postponed.

The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on July 10 this year. However, the release did not happen as expected. The makers of the film on Thursday officially issued a statement, confirming that the film's release had been postponed.

On the X handle of Vijaya Ganapathy Pictures, the production house producing the film, the film's producer Pandiyan Parasuraman wrote, "The film Freedom, starring Sasikumar and Lijomol, directed by Sathyasiva and produced by Vijaya Ganapathy pictures Pandiyan Parasuraman, was initially scheduled for release on 10th July 2025. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the release has been postponed. A new release date will be announced soon."

Freedom is inspired by a real-life incident. It is the story of a jail break that happened in the year 1995. It is inspired by an incident in which refugees escaped from a prison in Vellore in Tamil Nadu. The film speaks about the pain and trauma of those refugees, who were incarcerated for no fault of theirs.

The film has generated a huge interest among fans and filmbuffs as its makers claim that it is the first jail break film to have been made in Tamil.

Apart from Sasikumar and Lijomol Jose, the film also features a host of actors including Malavika Avinash, Boss Venkat, Ramesh Kanna, Sudev Nair, Boys Manikandan and others.

Music for the film is by Ghibran while cinematography is by N S Uthayakumar. Produced by Pandiyan Parasuraman under the banner Vijaya Ganapathy's Pictures, the film will have editing by Srikanth N B and art direction by C Uthayakumar.

Three lyricists -- Snehan, Mohan Raja and Arun Bharathi -- have penned the songs for the film which will have stunts choreographed by T Ramesh, Don Ashok and Danger Mani.