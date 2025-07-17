Railtown AI Announces A New Feature Release Called Auto Triage As Part Of The Company's Best-In-Class Conductr Developer Platform

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company") a leading innovator in AI-driven developer solutions is excited to announce the launch of Auto Triage, a groundbreaking new feature within its Conductr platform that works in concert with the Conductr Root Cause Agent (RCA).

Triaging in software development involves identifying and prioritizing critical code issues, similar to managing a hospital ER. It categorizes issues by severity, priority, type, and status. The Conductr Root Cause Agent (RCA) automatically detects and analyzes software errors in real time, with the Auto Triage feature prioritizing the most urgent issues for immediate action.

Auto Triage eliminates the delay between error detection and action. When the Conductr Root Cause Agent identifies a new issue, Auto Triage immediately notifies the team of an urgent and critical issue that needs to be addressed, a bug ticket is instantly created on the team's board, complete with detailed RCA data. As the error propagates to other environments, Auto Triage adds live updates and comments to the same ticket, keeping the entire team aligned.

This innovation is only possible because of Railtown's advanced Conductr engine's deep integration and understanding of CI/CD systems. Conductr RCA detects errors early and often during the test or staging phase of a build and intelligently groups them by root cause, proactively pinpointing the exact lines of code, impacted systems, and potential fixes-dramatically reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR).

"This is about getting the right eyes on the right problem, instantly," said Marwan Haddad, CTO of Railtown AI. "Auto Triage gives engineering teams the context and clarity they need to act quickly and effectively, without slowing down development."

"As we continually expand and deliver our best-in-class tools and services to the market and to our broadening vertical customer base, the company will remain constantly committed to our DNA of innovation and R&D," says Cory Brandolini, CEO Railtown AI Technologies.

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) is a leader in developer productivity tools and agentic frameworks. Based in Vancouver, Canada, Railtown delivers solutions that streamline software development workflows, reduce downtime, and increase the speed of innovation for engineering teams worldwide. By embedding intelligence into every stage of the software lifecycle, Railtown is redefining how modern development teams work. Learn more at .

