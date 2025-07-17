Convoso Powers Smarter Sales Conversations For Revenue-Focused Teams With Launch Of Free AI Script Generator

New AI-powered tool enables outbound sales call centers to generate customized, high-performing scripts in minutes

- Nima Hakimi, Convoso CEO and Co-Founder LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With AI adoption accelerating across sales organizations, Convoso is expanding its investment in automation to help revenue-driven call centers stay competitive. Today, the contact center software provider announced the launch of a free AI-powered sales script generator designed for outbound sales teams. The tool enables sales leaders and call center managers to quickly create tailored scripts aligned with their business goals, helping improve agent performance, increase conversions, and drive more efficient sales operations.“We're passionate about helping performance-driven call centers grow,” said Nima Hakimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Convoso.“That means delivering practical AI solutions that solve real challenges for sales leaders. This tool is just one example of how we're empowering teams to work smarter, engage prospects more effectively, and ultimately drive better results. We're proud to make it available for free to support the broader outbound sales community.”Built to Help Call Centers Sell SmarterConvoso developed the AI Script Generator in collaboration with digital marketing agency 9thCO , blending proven sales best practices with advanced AI to accelerate script creation and improve performance across the sales floor.“We're proud to collaborate with Convoso to bring this AI tool to market,” said Justin Cook, President at 9thCO.“Their commitment to practical innovation and deep understanding of sales team needs made them an ideal partner. Together, we've created a solution that helps call centers move faster, connect more intelligently with prospects, and drive measurable growth.”Key Benefits for Revenue-Focused Call CentersSmarter conversations, fasterEnables the rapid generation of high-performing sales scripts tailored to specific audiences - without the need for external writing support.More time for revenue-driving activitiesAutomates the manual process of script development, allowing sales teams to focus more time on engaging prospects and closing deals.Consistent messaging across teamsHelps ensure that every agent communicates with alignment to brand messaging and value propositions, regardless of experience level.Flexible and easy to customizeAllows sales leaders to adjust scripts quickly to support evolving campaigns, audience segments, or performance insights.Aligned with a growing industry trendSupports the shift toward AI adoption in sales, which has grown from 24% in 2023 to 43% in 2024 , according to HubSpot.Powering the Future of Outbound SalesConvoso's new AI Script Generator is the latest in a series of strategic innovations aimed at helping outbound sales teams convert more leads, reduce time-to-sale, and scale revenue. Launching soon, Convoso IgniteTM delivers the intelligence and automation needed to dynamically manage the full DID (phone number) lifecycle proven in beta to accelerate contact rates and lower costs. From advanced dialer technology to real-time performance insights, the company continues to invest in AI-powered tools that help high-performing call centers thrive in an increasingly competitive sales environment.About ConvosoConvoso is the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Since 2006, Convoso has remained at the forefront of innovation, consistently developing solutions to drive customer growth while supporting adherence to regulatory standards. The company is a member of Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment (R.E.A.C.H.), an organization dedicated to promoting marketing practices that align with consumer preferences.About 9thCO9thCO is a digital marketing agency specializing in headless CMS/E-commerce, web development and digital marketing. With a team of experienced and passionate technologists, 9thCO helps businesses achieve their objectives through cutting-edge digital implementations and campaigns.

