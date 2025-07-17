Camin Cargo Announces Strategic Alliance With Stewart Inter Sea, Expanding Its Load And Discharge Crude And Petroleum Inspection Offerings To West Africa

PASADENA, Texas, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Camin Cargo Control Holdings, Inc. ("Camin Cargo"), a global provider of independent testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services to the energy industry, today announced it has formed a strategic alliance with Stewart Inter Sea to provide Camin Cargo's clients with seamless crude and petroleum inspection and testing services in West African ports. Based in the UK, Stewart Inter Sea is an independent marine cargo inspector specializing in the oil, gas and chemical industry, operating primarily in West Africa.

Through this alliance, Camin Cargo's clients will receive coordinated load and discharge inspection support at origin and destination ports, local expertise and coverage in West African ports, integrated testing and laboratory services with unified reporting formats and real-time communication and transparency throughout the inspection process. At the same time, Stewart Inter Sea's clients will benefit from Camin Cargo's strong presence and operational excellence across the Americas and Europe.

"Crude and petroleum shipments are increasing to and from Africa amid the region's growing demand for refined products from other countries," said Fernando Assing, Camin Cargo CEO. "As trade flows continue to expand between the Americas, Europe and West Africa, this alliance provides our clients access to an important market and demonstrates our commitment to growing our global footprint."

Adam Goble, Camin Cargo's Business Development Director - Europe, added, "This alliance is part of our mission to provide consistent quality, responsiveness and know-how in key global trade routes. Working with Stewart Inter Sea, whose activities are predominantly in the West African region, will enhance our ability to seamlessly support our global clients with world-class service, real-time data and transparency."

Ben Hughes, Managing Director of Stewart Inter Sea, commented: "We're excited to work with Camin Cargo to bring a global solution to our West Africa clients. Camin Cargo's strong track record across TIC services coupled with its operations across the Americas and Europe allows us to better service our clients around the world while providing a single point of coordination from loading to discharge."

This alliance is one of many initiatives Camin Cargo is undertaking to expand its global capabilities. In May, Camin Cargo expanded its LPG testing capabilities at key locations in Texas and Louisiana, and it recently made significant investments in its laboratories in Antwerp, Belgium and Rotterdam, The Netherlands to increase offerings such as Carbon, Hydrogen, Nitrogen & Oxygen testing and C14 services to better meet customers' needs.

About Camin Cargo

Headquartered in Pasadena, Texas, Camin Cargo is a leading independent service provider of critical testing, inspection and fuel treatment services to global energy and commodity companies and trading houses. Camin Cargo operates 64 branches across 19 countries which are strategically located to serve multiple key ports, refineries, and other commodities transfer points throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America and Western Europe.

About Stewart Inter S ea

Stewart Inter Sea is a UK-based inspection and marine services company with deep expertise in port operations across West Africa, having been operating in the region for 38 years. Known for its technical excellence and agility, Stewart Inter Sea supports commodity traders, shippers, oil majors, and terminal operators with critical services that ensure safety, accuracy, and trust.

SOURCE Camin Cargo Control, Inc.

