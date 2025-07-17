NR7 Miner Launches Hybrid XRP Yield Platform Combining Cloud Infrastructure And Staking For Enhanced Passive Income Potential

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Platform enables optimized yield generation for XRP holders through integrated infrastructure and network participation, eliminating hardware requirements.

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the digital asset market regains momentum and XRP regains investor confidence.NR7 Miner, a leading digital asset yield platform, today announced the launch of its hybrid XRP solution, integrating cloud-based infrastructure and staking mechanisms to offer users a streamlined path to passive income. The service targets retail and institutional investors seeking sustainable crypto yield opportunities without hardware management or technical expertise.





Amid renewed market confidence in XRP following regulatory clarity, NR7 Miner 's model combines institutional-grade infrastructure with network participation rewards. The platform enables users to deploy capital into XRP yield strategies, leveraging energy-efficient data centers and automated staking pools-all managed through a unified dashboard.

“The future of digital asset growth lies in integrated yield solutions that transcend traditional silos,” stated an NR7 Miner spokesperson.“Our hybrid approach allows XRP holders to maximize idle assets through dual-track rewards, minimizing complexity while prioritizing security and compliance.”

Key Features of the Hybrid XRP Platform:

Cloud Infrastructure Participation: Users allocate funds to NR7 Miner 's

renewable-energy-powered data centers, generating yields from XRP liquidity provisioning and network services.

Integrated Staking: A portion of user assets is automatically delegated to insured staking pools, earning additional rewards through XRP Ledger (XRPL) consensus participation.

Zero Hardware/Technical Barriers: Fully managed infrastructure eliminates equipment setup, maintenance, or software monitoring.

Transparent Reporting: Real-time yield tracking, contract performance, and asset security metrics accessible via web/mobile dashboards.

Multi-Asset Support: Services extend to BTC, ETH, USDT, and other major cryptocurrencies.

Compliance & Security Framework

Assets insured through BitGo and Fireblocks custody solutions.

Platform secured with McAfee® Enterprise encryption and Cloudflare® DDoS mitigation.

Simplified User Experience

One-click activation of yield strategies.

Daily payouts with principal returned at contract maturity. 24/7 audit trail for all transactions.

About NR7 Miner

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in London, NR7 Miner serves over 8 million users globally with sustainable digital asset yield solutions. The platform combines clean energy infrastructure, institutional-grade security, and automated yield mechanisms to democratize access to crypto passive income.

Learn More:

Official Platform:

