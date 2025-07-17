Guidehouse Research Estimates Global Market For Megawatt Charging Systems Will Reach Nearly $19 Billion By 2033

Market drivers include emissions reduction, government incentives, and cost

BOULDER, Colo., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Research evaluates the market for Megawatt Charging Systems (MCS) globally.

Efforts to electrify medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (MHDVs) have focused on those with predictable routes and enough downtime to return to a depot for charging. However, long-haul trucks, multi-shift vehicles, and those without access to private charging are harder to electrify. Solving this challenge requires new charging solutions. The MCS-a new standard in development-will provide up to 3.75 megawatts (MW) of continuous power, enabling ultra-fast charging for these vehicles. According to a new report from Guidehouse Research, as standardization occurs and the number of BE-MHDVs on the road grows, MCS sales and revenue are expected to increase. By 2033, the revenue from MCS is expected to reach $18.9 billion globally.

"For long-haul trucking, vehicles that are used for multiple shifts in a day, and vehicles without access to depot or private charging to have a successful transition to becoming battery electric (BE)-MHDVs, they must have both fast charging and an adequate public charging network," says Jason Pandich, research analyst with Guidehouse Research. "BE-MHDVs and MCS have a symbiotic relationship, so increasing one enables the other to grow."

Driving BE-MHDVs are government policies to reduce emissions from the transportation sector, government incentives, and the lower total cost of ownership (TCO) of a BE-MHDV compared to an internal combustion engine vehicle. Increasing the number of BE-MHDVs will encourage more deployments of MCS to serve the growing population, according to the report.

The report, Megawatt Charging System , provides an overview of the market for MCS by examining the technology, its recent standardization process, and the use cases it is best suited for. It also analyzes the drivers and barriers having an impact on the technology's growth. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Research website .

About Guidehouse Research

Guidehouse Research, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Research can be found at guidehouseresearch .

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global AI-led professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors. With an integrated business technology approach, Guidehouse drives efficiency and resilience in the healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and national security markets. Built to help clients across industries outwit complexity, the firm brings together approximately 18,000 professionals to achieve lasting impact and shape a meaningful future. guidehouse

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Megawatt Charging System, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Research based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Research nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin for Guidehouse Research

+1.646.941.9139

[email protected]

SOURCE Guidehouse Research

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED