Imagen Network Uses RLUSD To Improve Multichain AI Utility In Personalized Social Apps
Strengthening AI-powered social tools with stable, multichain payments.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
RLUSD is now supported across Imagen's modular dApp ecosystem, enabling community nodes and individual users to process service payments, content boosts, identity features, and subscription tiers with reduced volatility and faster settlement. With a USD-backed stable value, RLUSD provides accessibility for both crypto-native and traditional users, increasing global onboarding potential.
This integration enhances Imagen's AI-based content filters, personalization engines, and creator monetization features-ensuring real-time, chain-agnostic access. It also powers community initiatives like airdrops, governance participation, and direct peer support within decentralized spaces.
Imagen Network continues to redefine user-centric social platforms by merging intelligent tooling, transparent infrastructure, and adaptable payment systems designed to scale across borders and chains.
About Imagen Network
Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.
Media Contact
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
...
Social Media
Twitter
Instagram
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Kaj Labs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment