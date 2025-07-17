Imagen Network Uses RLUSD To Improve Multichain AI Utility In Personalized Social Apps

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Imagen Network, the decentralized AI-powered social platform, has integrated Ripple Labs' stablecoin RLUSD to strengthen multichain utility across its personalized AI applications. This strategic move enables faster, more stable transactions across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana-allowing users to unlock AI tools, governance, and creator services with improved flexibility.







Strengthening AI-powered social tools with stable, multichain payments.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



RLUSD is now supported across Imagen's modular dApp ecosystem, enabling community nodes and individual users to process service payments, content boosts, identity features, and subscription tiers with reduced volatility and faster settlement. With a USD-backed stable value, RLUSD provides accessibility for both crypto-native and traditional users, increasing global onboarding potential.

This integration enhances Imagen's AI-based content filters, personalization engines, and creator monetization features-ensuring real-time, chain-agnostic access. It also powers community initiatives like airdrops, governance participation, and direct peer support within decentralized spaces.

Imagen Network continues to redefine user-centric social platforms by merging intelligent tooling, transparent infrastructure, and adaptable payment systems designed to scale across borders and chains.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.



