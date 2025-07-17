Edge AI Market Research Report 2025 Revenue Data From 2024, Estimates For 2025, And Projected Cagrs Through 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|124
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$11.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$56.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|36.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Segmental Analysis Regions Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current and Future Market Outlook Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors AI Chip Shortage Porter's Five Forces Analysis Impact of U.S. Tariffs Event Timelines Impact on the Edge AI Market
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Takeaways Market Dynamics Market Drivers Demand for Real-Time Data Transmission IoT Devices and Industrial Robotics Advances in AI and ML Technologies Market Challenges Limiting Computing and Storage Resources Risk of Malware and Security Flaws Market Opportunities Integration of Large Language Models Smart City Initiatives and 5G Networks Autonomous and Connected Vehicles
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Emerging Trends/Technologies Generative AI at the Edge Quantum Computing Tiny Machine Learning (TinyML) Patent Analysis Patent Review, by Year Published Patents Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Market Breakdown, by Offering Takeaways Hardware Software Services Market Breakdown, by End-User Industry Takeaways IT and Telecom Healthcare Automotive Retail and Consumer Goods Manufacturing Other Industries Geographic Breakdown Market Breakdown, by Region Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways Leading Companies in the Edge AI Market Market Share Analysis Strategic Analysis Recent Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Edge AI Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Overview ESG Risk Ratings for Leaders in the Edge AI Industry ESG Practices in the Edge AI Market Concluding Remarks Research
Chapter 8 Appendix
Companies Featured
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.) Inc. Gorilla Technology Group Hailo Technologies Ltd. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. IBM Corp. Infineon Technologies Ag Intel Corp. Mediatek Meta Microsoft Nvidia Corp. Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Veea Inc.
