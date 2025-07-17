Edge AI Market Research Report 2025 Revenue Data From 2024, Estimates For 2025, And Projected Cagrs Through 2030

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge AI Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for edge AI was valued at $8.7 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $11.8 billion in 2025 to reach $56.8 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.9% from 2025 through 2030.

This report examines the trends in the global edge AI market, using 2024 as the base year and projecting data from 2025 through report examines the market's drivers and challenges, the emerging technologies, patent activity and the competitive landscape for the leading companies. It analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments. The report concludes with profiles of the significant edge AI companies and a look at their market and technological strategies.

Edge AI, or artificial intelligence at the edge, refers to the use of AI algorithms and machine learning (ML) models on local devices like sensors, IoT devices, smartphones, drones, cameras and edge servers. Unlike AI that relies on processing in data centers, edge AI analyzes data where it is generated, thereby ensuring real-time processing.

Edge AI is ideal for low-latency applications performed in milliseconds and without internet access. The concept combines two emerging technologies: edge computing, which involves local data processing, and AI, which leverages ML to mimic human reasoning. This combination allows devices to make independent decisions, such as a security camera detecting intrusions instantly.

Edge AI is useful in many applications, such as self-driving cars, AI-powered instruments, smart virtual assistants, predictive maintenance, intelligent forecasting, security cameras, smart appliances and health monitoring devices. The global edge AI market is driven by increasing demand for real-time data processing, advances in edge computing technologies, and the proliferation of IoT devices.

The adoption of edge devices, real-time processing needs, and industry-specific applications all drive the market's growth. For instance, healthcare applications, such as remote patient monitoring through on-device data analysis and manufacturing, with predictive maintenance using sensor data, contribute significantly to demand for edge AI.

Report Includes



60 data tables and 50 additional tables

Analyses of global market trends for artificial intelligence in an edge-computing environment, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global edge AI market, along with a market share analysis by offering (component), deployment type, end-use industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, industry structure and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and SWOT analyses

An analysis of patents and emerging trends and developments in patent activity

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Microsoft, Nvidia Corp., Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Intel Corp., and Inc.

Key Attributes:

