Trenbe Ignites U.S. Rollout-Certified Luxury Lands In 72 Hours

Korean resale giant Trenbe unlocks U.S. checkout, promising AI‐verified designer bags at American doorsteps in just 3–4 days and up‐to‐30 % launch deals.

- Kyunghoon Park, CEO, TrenbeNY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Korean luxury‐resale juggernaut Trenbe has opened a dedicated American checkout, shipping every order only after it passes through inspection at the company's Korean Authentication Center and then whisking it via express air‐freight lanes so a handbag bought this morning can be unboxed in Los Angeles or Boston before the week is out.The move compresses two stubborn pain points for U.S. shoppers: delivery speed and authenticity. In the past, buyers choosing cross‐border bargains often waited up to a fortnight and still worried about fakes. Trenbe says its new lane cuts transit time to 72–96 hours while its 20 000‐square‐foot lab-staffed by brand‐trained experts and computer‐vision algorithms-blocks counterfeits at the source.Since launching in 2016, Trenbe has raised USD 60 million and processed more than USD 1 billion in sales, a record that made it South Korea's most‐visited luxury marketplace. The firm's dual‐inventory model lists both boutique‐new pieces and meticulously graded pre‐owned items, all subject to the same inspection checklist: material scans, logo micro‐analysis and ultraviolet tagging.To celebrate the rollout, the platform is running a Summer Welcome Sale through July 31. Selected SKUs are marked down as much as 30 percent, and Trenbe will absorb the first USD 50 of import duties for every newly registered American customer. Thanks to direct sourcing and live market pricing, the company claims many listings still undercut U.S. boutiques by 20–25 percent even after taxes.“American buyers deserve luxury that is both real and rapid,” said CEO Kyunghoon Park.“We took counterfeit anxiety out of the equation at home. Matching that peace of mind with three‐day delivery is the next logical step.”Logistically, outbound parcels leave Seoul nightly on premium cargo flights bound for JFK, LAX, O'Hare and Dallas. Once cleared, DHL Express handles the last mile, pushing real‐time tracking updates straight to each customer's phone. If an item is flagged during inspection, Trenbe says it notifies the buyer within hours and either cancels the order or sources a replacement-no questions asked.Beyond speed, the company is pitching the launch as a bridgehead for future services: a New York drop‐off point that would let Americans consign items locally, and a subscription tier offering instant price guarantees for sellers who need cash in 24 hours. Development teams in Seoul and Tokyo are already stress‐testing those features for a 2026 debut.Trenbe currently supports shoppers in 135 countries and operates satellite offices in Seoul, London and New Jersey with more than 100 employees. By replicating its Korean playbook-AI‐backed verification, transparent pricing and fast fulfillment-the firm believes it can become“the world's easiest way to own or resell authentic luxury” within the next two years.

