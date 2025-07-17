Xlife Sciences AG's Portfolio Company, VERAXA Biotech AG, Takes Key Step Toward NASDAQ Listing With Filing Of Form F-4
Xlife Sciences AG
/ Key word(s): IPO/Merger
The filing demonstrates continued momentum in VERAXA's public market journey and billion-dollar valuation
Zurich, 17th of July 2025: Xlife Sciences AG (((Xlife Sciences)), SIX: XLS), a leading incubator and value creator in the life sciences sector, announces that its portfolio company, VERAXA Biotech AG (((VERAXA))), in which Xlife Sciences has a stake of approximately 19%, and which had previously announced a proposed business combination with Voyager Acquisition Corp. (((Voyager)), NASDAQ: VACH), a U.S.-listed SPAC, has filed a registration statement on Form F-4, which includes a preliminary proxy statement, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
This is a significant milestone on VERAXA's path to becoming a publicly listed company on NASDAQ. While the Registration Statement has not been declared effective, and the information included within is not complete and subject to change, it contains key information about Voyager's proposed business and securities listing, VERAXA's drug development pipeline, technology platform, licensing partnerships, intellectual property, and research and development program. It also includes the proposed Business Combination Agreement and the proposals to be considered by Voyager's shareholders.
Under the terms of the Business Combination Agreement, VERAXA's equity value contribution into the Business Combination will amount to approximately $1.3 billion. Accordingly, VERAXA's shareholders will receive approximately 130 million ordinary shares of the combined company in exchange for their existing VERAXA shares. Existing VERAXA shareholders and management will not receive any cash proceeds as part of the transaction and will roll over 100% of their equity into the combined company.
Assuming a share price of $10.00 per share and no redemptions of Voyager's shares by Voyager's public shareholders, VERAXA (as a combined entity) is expected to have an implied pro forma equity value of approximately $1.64 billion at closing.
Upon the closing of the Business Combination, VERAXA anticipates access to approximately up to $ 253 million in cash held in trust by Voyager, prior to the payment of transaction costs of VERAXA and Voyager, and assuming no redemptions by Voyager's public shareholders.
Additionally, VERAXA is actively raising a crossover financing round from existing and new investors, which the Company expects to close prior to the completion of the Business Combination.
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, commented: ((VERAXA's filing of the F-4 is a strong indicator of progress and reinforces our confidence in both VERAXA and the proposed business combination. The transaction reflects the quality and global relevance of VERAXA's technology and pipeline. With a clear strategic roadmap, robust investor interest, and an anticipated NASDAQ listing, VERAXA is well on track to become a global player in oncology therapeutics. This is precisely the type of value transformation we target within our portfolio.))
((We are excited to share this pivotal milestone in VERAXA's journey toward becoming a public company,)) commented Christoph Antz, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of VERAXA. ((The filing of our Registration Statement marks a significant step forward in our path to accessing the public capital markets and vision of bringing the next generation of safe and highly effective cancer therapies to patients. We remain focused on executing the merger effectively with Voyager as we move forward together.))
Xlife Sciences currently holds approximately 19% of VERAXA's shares and views this transaction, which will significantly enhance Xlife Sciences' valuation, as a major validation of its model that bridges academic innovation with commercial market access. The business combination is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to shareholder approval and customary closing conditions.
Further details, including an investor presentation and documentation related to the proposed transaction, are available via the SEC's EDGAR system at .
About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX:XLS)
About Voyager Acquistion Corp. (VACH US)
Disclaimer
More information about the Participants in the Solicitation, Non-Solicitation, Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Information can be found in the attached document.
