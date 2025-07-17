UAE President Reaches Ankara On State Visit, Received By Turkish President
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived at the Presidential Palace in Ankara as part of his state visit to Turkey . His motorcade was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
An official reception was held for the UAE President upon his arrival. He was escorted by a procession of riders on horseback to the dais of honour, where both the UAE and Turkish national anthems were played. An honour guard lined up in salute to mark the occasion and welcome His Highness.
The Ruler of Abu Dhabi exchanged greetings with ministers and senior Turkish officials who had gathered to welcome him, while President Erdoğan greeted the delegation accompanying His Highness.
During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to explore ways of enhancing cooperation in support of both nations' development priorities. The talks will also cover a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.
