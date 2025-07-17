Hexaware Acquires SMC Squared, A Leader In Building Global Capability Centers

Rolls Out GCC 2.0 Service Line to Unlock Long-term Value for Enterprises

MUMBAI, India and LONDON and ISELIN, N.J., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, is pleased to welcome into its fold SMC Squared, a leader in building global capability centers (GCCs). The acquisition is a strategic step in Hexaware's mission to deliver future-proof GCC solutions that go beyond cost efficiency, anchored in a combined human and digital agent-driven model.

Hexaware's newly launched GCC 2.0 1 service line aims to drive long-term value for global clients by blending SMC Squared's proven GCC build-operate expertise with Hexaware's platform-led IT delivery capabilities, providing clients with a differentiated proposition that combines AI and digital innovation with strategic GCC value.

SMC Squared operates through engagement models, such as managed services, build-optimize-transfer, and hybrid solutions, which lower operating costs while assembling GCC teams that act as seamless extensions of every client's strategic agenda . With proven delivery across HR, infrastructure, employee well-being, finance, and strategic technology consulting, SMC Squared brings institutional maturity and a trusted execution model that aligns with Hexaware's vision to offer fully integrated, high-value GCC operations. Together, the companies expect to drive significant growth and unlock synergy potential across large accounts in the near future.

"Our clients are increasingly looking for GCC partners who bring more than staffing or infrastructure," said Amrinder Singh, President & Head – EMEA & APAC Operations, Hexaware. "With SMC Squared, we gain proven governance, delivery credibility, and scale in areas where execution strength is non-negotiable. This acquisition enables us to deliver long-term value to enterprises, leveraging our human and digital agent-driven model and proprietary IT delivery platforms."

The move comes as the global GCC market accelerates, with the GCC sector in India alone expected to cross $100 billion by 20302 . Enterprises are shifting toward outcome-based models, requiring partners who can deliver stable, scalable, and high-accountability operations.

"On behalf of the SMC Squared team, I'm thrilled to share that we're now part of Hexaware," said Patricia Connolly, CEO, SMC Squared. "For over a decade, we've helped shape the GCC industry, and this acquisition expands what we can deliver globally with strengthened capabilities across AI, analytics, modernization, cloud transformation, and enterprise platforms while growing our delivery footprint with new centers in Latin America and increasing client activity in the UK and Europe."

SMC Squared works with some of the most recognized global brands across commerce, manufacturing, financial services, health care, and consumer brands. Among SMC's clients is Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA), operating global quick-service restaurants with a significant international presence including India.

"Partnering with SMC to build our dedicated GCC team has been a transformative experience. Our GCC team is fully integrated, aligned with our strategic vision, and focused on delivering real business value," said Michael Wyant, Vice President of Corporate Systems & Enterprise Data, Papa Johns. "From modernizing our ERP systems to enhancing our Workday integrations and building a robust data and analytics foundation, SMC has consistently delivered. We look forward to working together, now with Hexaware, to accelerate modernization. Congratulations SMC Squared and Hexaware. We're excited for what lies ahead in our GCC partnership."

The combined organization now offers a unified GCC services stack spanning advisory, setup, operations, and optimization, and supported by talent depth, delivery consistency, and execution rigor.

Reference

GCC 2.0 refers to the next-generation evolution of traditional Global Capability Centers which are offshore or nearshore hubs established by multinational enterprises (MNEs) to deliver critical business functions such as IT, finance, HR, analytics, and R&D. GCC 2.0 infuses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transform the role of these centers from cost arbitrage-driven support units to value-generating strategic centers.India's global centre market to grow to $105 billion by 2030, says Nasscom-Zinnov report

About SMC Squared

SMC Squared drives digital evolution through Global Capability Centers (GCCs), empowering businesses to optimize offshore costs and attract top-tier tech talent. Its tailored models-build-optimize-transfer, managed services, and hybrid solutions-ensure cost-effectiveness while establishing high-performing teams aligned with client's brand and boardroom objectives. With a proven recruit-for-fit strategy, SMC Squared enhances quality and productivity, delivering economic advantages supported by client testimonials. Discover more at .

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at .

