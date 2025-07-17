CITY OF ANGELS FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH THE UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION OF LOS ANGELES

United Nations Association of Los Angeles

City of Angels Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CITY OF ANGELS FILM FESTIVAL is thrilled to announce that they have partnered with the UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION OF LOS ANGELES to further promote global cinema and to foster international creative alliances.

United Nations Association of Los Angeles's mission is to inspire, educate and mobilize the Los Angeles Community to support the vital work of the United Nations.

City of Angels Film Festival is an inclusive and international film festival based in Los Angeles with a mission to connect, empower and uplift diverse filmmakers and writers from all over the world.

“We are thrilled with this new partnership opportunity and feel that the United Nations Association of Los Angeles is aligned perfectly with our core values and mission. We are delighted to have United Nations Association of Los Angeles onboard as the festival moves into its 6th season with purpose and excitement.” says founder and creative director Lisa K. Crosato

"United Nations Association of Los Angeles is excited to be partnering with City of Angels Film Festival to expand our shared missions of bringing international diverse perspectives through the transformative power of cinema and filmmaking to foster global positive change and international unity." says Shruthi Mathur - President United Nations Association of Los Angeles.

To learn more about United Nations Association of Los Angeles visit:

City of Angels Film Festival has been featured in numerous media publications including Deadline, Variety, Forbes magazine and British Cinematographer's Agents for Change feature (May/June 2025) issue. To learn more about City of Angels Film Festival visit:

The United Nations Association of Los Angeles will be presenting a filmmaker with a Global Humanitarian Award for a film that reflects themes of important social impact. This will be the inaugural year of the Humanitarian Award, which will be announced at City of Angels Film Festival's Annual Red-Carpet Awards Gala in Hollywood.

Other notable prizes to be awarded at the festival gala include a 15K camera rental package from returning sponsor, PANAVISION, for a film with the Best Cinematography and Final Draft software for winning writers and many other exciting prizes.

