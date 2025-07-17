Behavioral Health Link And Recovery Innovations Announce Historic Partnership To Transform Crisis Systems Nationwide

Five Lanes Crisis Partners Technical Assistance Center

Five Lanes Crisis Partners Approach to Provide Unprecedented Consulting Power Across All Five Core Elements of Crisis Response

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As states, counties and cities across the nation urgently respond to a growing demand for behavioral health crisis services and seek to meet essential HHS benchmarks, Behavioral Health Link (BHL) and Recovery Innovations (RI) today announced a one-of-a-kind partnership to help build and sustain the future of crisis care, in a comprehensive, cohesive and coordinated approach they call Five Lanes Crisis Partners.This groundbreaking model unites two of the most experienced and mission-driven crisis care organizations in the country-each rooted in lived experience, implementation expertise, data-driven performance and a deep belief in recovery-to support jurisdictions in building integrated, accountable, and life-saving crisis systems that meet the moment and endure.“This isn't theory-it's action. The Five Lanes approach delivers comprehensive system design, sustainable funding strategies, integrated peer and clinical workforce development, scalable technologies, and continuous operations optimization,” said Chuck Browning, MD, President and CEO at BHL.“Together, we're offering real-world assistance–from proven policies and procedures to money, time and life-saving tools –to communities determined to provide crisis care that feels like care.”At the core of this offering is a commitment to the Five Lanes every crisis system must address:.System Design & Strategy.Technology Infrastructure.Funding Strategy & Support.Workforce & Peer Integration.Operations & Outcomes OptimizationPowered by deep implementation experience and a passion for person-centered care that achieves measurable results, Five Lanes equips jurisdictions with the playbooks, dashboards, policy templates, and strategic tools to meet today's demand-and tomorrow's opportunities.Why it matters: BHL and RI bring decades of operational experience to bear:.Over 5.4 million crisis calls and texts answered.More than 270,000 mobile crisis dispatches.Over 108,000 crisis bed placements coordinated.Over 170,000 crisis receiving admissions“Crisis systems don't fail for lack of compassion-they fail for lack of connection,” said Jamie Sellar, Chief Strategy Officer at Recovery Innovations.“We help communities connect the dots: between data and care, between vision and sustainability, between the first call and lasting recovery.”BHL and RI are now accepting new Five Lanes approach engagements with state agencies, local governments, and provider coalitions.About Behavioral Health Link (BHL)BHL is a national leader in behavioral health crisis services and system design, operating the“Care Traffic Control” model that integrates 988, mobile crisis, and facility-based care across the continuum.About Recovery Innovations (RI)RI is a global thought leader in recovery-focused care, offering trauma-informed facility-based crisis services, peer workforce integration, and best-in-class technical assistance shaped by nearly three decades of experience.

