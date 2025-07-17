Hyundai Launches Upgraded ST1 Electric Van

Hyundai Motor Co. has unveiled an upgraded version of its ST1 electric van, introducing enhanced convenience features and a new budget-friendly trim specifically designed for small business customers, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap Agency.

First launched last year, the ST1 electric van is powered by a 76.1 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery, offering a range of up to 317 kilometers per charge for the standard cargo model and 298 kilometers for the refrigerated variant.

Based on valuable customer feedback, Hyundai has incorporated several new features to improve user experience. The upgraded Smart trim now includes a sun visor mirror and a passenger-side assist handle, while the optional convenience package has been updated to include ventilated and heated seats for the front passenger, providing enhanced comfort for both drivers and passengers.

In an effort to make the ST1 more accessible to small business owners, Hyundai has introduced a new entry-level Style trim. This version retains many of the popular features of the original model but at a more affordable price point, aiming to lower the cost barrier for businesses looking to transition to electric vehicles.

“We anticipate that the updated ST1 will provide greater productivity and value for customers, reflecting the improvements made based on their feedback,” said a Hyundai Motor representative.

The new ST1 van is also equipped with Hyundai's cutting-edge telematics system, allowing fleet managers to monitor vehicle performance, battery status, and even driving behavior remotely. This feature not only improves operational efficiency but also helps reduce maintenance costs, making it a smart choice for businesses aiming to streamline their fleet management.