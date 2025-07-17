Afghan Student Detained In Iran And Transferred To Unknown Location

Human rights organizations in Iran have reported the arrest of Sara Gowhari, a 29-year-old Afghan sociology student, who has been missing since her detention by Iranian intelligence forces nearly ten days ago. Her whereabouts and health condition remain unknown.

According to multiple reports, Sara was detained on July 5 after traveling to the Taybad border region to conduct research on the deportation of Afghan migrants. She was reportedly taken into custody by Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and transferred to an undisclosed location.

Prior to her arrest, Sara had announced on her Instagram account that she intended to document the stories of Afghan migrants who had been forcibly deported. She expressed interest in highlighting their lived experiences through her academic research.

Despite the passage of over a week, her family and close contacts have received no updates regarding her location or physical condition. All attempts to follow up with authorities have failed to yield results, raising serious concerns about her safety and well-being.

The arrest reportedly occurred without any court-issued warrant or formal notification to her family-an act that human rights observers say violates fundamental principles of due process and fair trial standards.

According to the watchdog group Dadban, Sara's arrest reflects broader policies that increasingly target Afghan migrants in Iran, often labeling them as“illegal foreigners” without regard to their legal or humanitarian status. The group argues that such actions are less about enforcing immigration law and more about deflecting public attention from domestic crises and growing international pressure.

Sara Gowhari's detention has sparked widespread concern among migrant rights advocates and civil society groups. The Iranian Centre for Human Rights Defenders has issued a public call demanding immediate clarification on her situation and urgent transparency from state authorities.

This case has become emblematic of the growing risks faced by researchers, students, and activists working on migrant-related issues in Iran. Human rights groups emphasize that silence and inaction in such cases could endanger academic freedom and the safety of vulnerable communities.

Observers warn that without proper accountability, such arrests may continue to intimidate others and suppress critical documentation of migrant experiences. The international community is being urged to monitor the situation closely and press for Sara Gowhari's safe and immediate release.

