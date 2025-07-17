Windward And Sgtradex Sign Strategic Partnership To Advance Digital Trade Finance Solutions
"This partnership with SGTraDex represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform global trade through advanced AI and digital connectivity," said Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Windward. "Singapore is a strong leader in both the trade finance industry and global shipping, and SGTraDex is a key digital infrastructure leader in the region, making it the ideal partner for advancing maritime AI solutions. We are proud to collaborate with them to foster innovation that strengthens the integrity and resilience of international maritime trade."
"Our collaboration with Windward aligns with SGTraDex's mission to facilitate trusted, secure and inclusive data sharing across supply chain ecosystems," said Tan Chin Hwee, Chairman of SGTraDex. "Windward's cutting-edge Maritime AI capabilities complement our digital infrastructure, creating new opportunities to enhance trade and supply chain efficiency, as well as transparency. Together, we will promote the adoption of digital solutions that streamline information flows and build greater connectivity for the supply and trade ecosystem."
About Windward
Windward is the leading Maritime AITM company, providing an all-in-one platform to accelerate global trade. Windward's AI-powered decision support and exception management platform, enhanced with Generative AI, offers a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and enables stakeholders to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions to achieve business and operational readiness.
By integrating advanced AI and Generative AI capabilities, Windward delivers deeper insights, automated risk analysis, and enhanced maritime intelligence and context. Windward's Maritime AITM supports companies across industries. The company's clients range from energy supermajors, shipowners, mining companies, freight forwarders, and port authorities, to banks, insurers, and governmental organizations.
About SGTraDex
Launched on 1 June 2022, the Singapore Trade Data Exchange ("SGTraDex") is a digital utility that facilitates the sharing of data between supply chain ecosystem partners, streamlining information flows through a common data highway where data can be shared in a trusted, secure and inclusive manner.
SGTraDex is a public-private partnership founded by IMDA, PSA, Trafigura, DBS, Jurong Port, OCBC, ONE, Advario, PIL, Standard Chartered and UOB. Their proprietary technology aims to resolve pain points in supply chain ecosystems including a heavy reliance on a paper-based system which lacks efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.
The move to digitalise information will increase productivity and build supply chain resilience. New efficiencies and opportunities will be unlocked when ecosystem partners can collaborate to achieve a shared visibility of the end-to-end supply chain.
