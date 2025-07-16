Lightchain AI Confirms Late July Mainnet Launch, Introducing AI-Driven Blockchain Efficiency

SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI has confirmed the official launch of its mainnet for late July 2025, marking a significant step in integrating artificial intelligence with decentralized infrastructure. The protocol introduces a novel approach to blockchain energy use through a Proof-of-Intelligence consensus mechanism designed to optimize performance and utility.

Unlike traditional consensus methods that rely on energy-intensive computation, Lightchain AI incentivizes node operators to perform meaningful AI tasks-such as model training and inference-verified using cryptographic proofs. This mechanism supports the network's broader mission of enhancing computational efficiency while enabling scalable, privacy-preserving AI operations.

“Our upcoming launch represents the culmination of months of development, community building, and presale execution,” said a Lightchain AI spokesperson.“By integrating AI into blockchain consensus and providing developers with flexible tools, we aim to support use cases that go beyond infrastructure-powering decentralized, intelligent applications that are energy-efficient and future-ready.”

Key features of Lightchain AI's ecosystem include:



Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM): Executes AI tasks across the network while preserving privacy using zero-knowledge machine learning (zkML)

Proof-of-Intelligence (PoI): A new consensus model rewarding nodes for useful AI computations rather than traditional mining

Smart Gas Optimization: Dynamically adjusts transaction fees based on task complexity and network load to reduce costs

Developer Support: Public GitHub repository, APIs, SDKs, and full technical documentation to encourage open collaboration Sustainability Focus: Promotes real-world efficiency by aligning blockchain energy use with productive AI computation



With all 15 presale stages completed and $21.1 million raised, Lightchain AI has opened its Bonus Round at a fixed price of $0.007, giving early supporters continued access to the network ahead of mainnet activation. Token purchases are available using ETH or USDT directly through the official platform.

The project is also launching a $150,000 grant program to encourage developers, data providers, and application creators to build tools, oracles, and AI-based solutions on the Lightchain protocol. Validator onboarding has begun, and community contributions are being welcomed ahead of the GitHub repository's official release.

Lightchain AI 's July launch is expected to attract developers, researchers, and ecosystem partners interested in the intersection of decentralized technology and artificial intelligence. The protocol's architecture is designed to support a broad range of AI use cases, from finance and logistics to health and scientific research, while maintaining blockchain-native transparency and security.

