Micro-Cap Surge: NCNA, HCTI, SPZI, PNPN.V In Medtech, AI, Healthcare, Energy, Metals, Minerals, Etc. More Stocks Inside

In today's fast-paced market, a bold group of under-$1 OTC and micro-cap stocks are attracting serious investor attention across sectors like oncology biotech, clean energy, digital health, critical minerals, and automation. These emerging companies are executing high-impact strategies, unveiling major milestones, and tapping into billion-dollar trends-all while trading under $1.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) is a clinical-stage biotech transforming chemotherapy with its proprietary ProTide technology , designed to make traditional cancer drugs safer and more effective. Its lead candidates target key limitations of nucleoside analogs, aiming for higher anti-cancer activity with improved tolerance. NuCana recently announced a change in its ADS ratio -from 1 ADS representing 25 ordinary shares to 1 ADS representing 5,000 shares , effective August 8, 2025 -a move aimed at increasing investor accessibility and liquidity.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) is deepening its presence in the $4T+ healthcare sector with new, multi-year strategic contracts across California and Georgia. As a leader in cloud, AI, and EHR integration, HCTI is delivering transformative digital solutions for some of the largest hospital systems in the U.S.

JP 3E Holdings, Inc. (OTC: SPZI) completed its corporate actions and announced the acquisition of MetaRock, Inc. , marking its expansion into AI-driven decentralized metaverse technology. With over 30 multinational contracts and a patented platform, JP3E (soon trading under JPTE ) is positioning itself for high-growth revenue and a potential NASDAQ uplisting.

Cunningham Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: CNRC) is transforming into Surya Oil and Gas Corp. following Aruna Holdings LLC's 80% acquisition . A new board, new management, and the rollout of Surya Energy's Kubera technology accompany investment commitments of up to $1 billion , with $50 million earmarked for oil and gas well development in Texas, West Virginia, and beyond-marking a major leap into U.S. energy production and transition assets.

Power Metallic Mines Inc. (TSXV: PNPN | OTCQB: PNPNF) continues its aggressive exploration across Quebec's high-grade polymetallic zones. With drilling now expanding across multiple targets, PNPNF is a rising force in critical battery metals-named to the 2025 TSX Venture 50 and backed by growing investor volume.

SAGA Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA | OTCQB: SAGMF) confirmed significant oxide mineralization at its Radar Titanium Property in Labrador. Spanning over 24,000 hectares, the project is rich in vanadium and titanium-two key elements in the global clean energy infrastructure supply chain.

Clifton Mining Co. (OTC: CFTN) recently reported $500,000+ in gold sales in just one month as Desert Hawk Gold resumed production. CFTN has now hit a new 52-week high, with rising gold prices and scaled operations renewing momentum in this undervalued junior miner.

American Diversified Holdings Corp. (OTC: ADHC) announced that its bioengineering unit, ARETE Biosciences , is finalizing a next-generation wearable device aligned with FDA guidance. The company is preparing a usability study and advancing toward commercial prototyping.

Two Hands Corp. (CSE: TWOH.X | OTC: TWOH) brought on culinary icon Chef Einat Admony and retail executive Vanessa Fayzulin to relaunch its food service division. With strong leadership and distribution experience, Two Hands is targeting expansion into high-demand specialty food categories.

Caring Brands (OTCQB: CBRA) continues to advance its IP-protected wellness and cosmetic products. Supported by clinical trials and commercial-ready formulations, CBRA is positioning itself for broader retail penetration and licensing partnerships.

Ehave Inc. (OTC: EHVVF) rounds out the list with its $10M acquisition of AIHeadHunter , an AI-based hiring platform targeting the $700B staffing industry. With a goal of cutting hiring time and costs while modernizing recruitment workflows, Ehave is shifting its focus toward scalable, automation-driven platforms in large, under-optimized markets.

Whether it's NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA)'s cutting-edge cancer therapies, Cunningham Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: CNRC) 's billion-dollar energy transformation, or Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) and JP 3E Holdings, Inc. (OTC: SPZI) 's digital healthcare and metaverse breakthroughs-these undercard micro-cap stocks are executing bold strategies with real upside. As news momentum builds, these names are commanding increasing attention from investors, traders, and media platforms alike.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.