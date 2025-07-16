MENAFN - GetNews)



GMB Crush launches AI Ready, the first over-the-shoulder training designed to help local business owners and marketers rank in Google AI Overview, ChatGPT, and other AI search engines. The training includes four weeks of structured video content, AI SEO frameworks, and exclusive access to custom GPTs like LLM Ranker.

GMB Crush and founder Matteo Barletta are pleased to announce the release of AI Ready, a powerful AI SEO Training . Unlike traditional SEO courses that still focus on outdated Google ranking factors, AI Ready is built exclusively for the new AI-first internet. The new release is tailored for Podia users at a discounted one-time price. This offer is limited to the first 50 users and includes private access to bonus tools and templates inside the GMB Crush ecosystem. The course includes downloadable SOPs, smart prompts, and live-use examples for AI-powered SEO.

Some of the features that attest to the value of the tool include real visibility tracking across Google AI Overview, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity-not theory, but actual LLM benchmark simulation. Additional modules include Plug-and-play custom GPTs that automate competitor reverse-engineering, keyword gap analysis, and AI-optimized content generation, along with step-by-step execution frameworks that include SOPs, prompts, and document templates-not just strategy but implementation. The LLM SEO Optimization Course provides users with a real roadmap on how to structure the entire site to be picked up by AI engines and voice assistants.

The AI Ready course is designed for digital marketers, SEO professionals, and content creators who want to stay ahead of the curve and appear in Google AI Overview, ChatGPT, and other LLM search engines. Marketing agencies and consultants looking to future-proof their services and deliver AI-optimized visibility for clients and local business owners who want to dominate their niche in Google Maps and organic search using AI-backed strategies without relying on guesswork will benefit from the powerful new release.

Additional details are available at .

Matteo, Founder of GMB Crush, says, "Our latest training, AI Ready, is a breakthrough course that teaches businesses how to appear in Google AI Overview, ChatGPT search results, Gemini, and Perplexity using real SEO data, advanced entity optimization, and proprietary prompts. This training is ideal for anyone who understands that traditional SEO is no longer enough and wants to learn exactly how to structure content, entities, schema, and site architecture to be featured by Google AI and other LLMs. Other courses teach SEO. We teach how to dominate AI visibility and track your progress in real time. That's the game changer. If your site is not showing up in AI results, you are already losing. AI Ready is the only training built to fix that-fast."

Matteo is the founder of GMB Crush, a leading AI-powered platform for Google Business Profile (GBP) optimization, trusted by thousands of local SEO professionals, agencies, and business owners worldwide. He is the creator of several highly successful training programs-including the "30 Days Ranking Challenge" and "AI Ready"-which teach how to rank in Google AI Overview, ChatGPT, and across all AI search engines using proprietary frameworks, structured SOPs, and strategic content blueprints. With over four years of experience in local SEO and AI-driven content optimization, Matteo has built a reputation for delivering mo-fluff tools. These result-oriented strategies consistently help clients dominate Google's Local 3-Pack.

GMB Crush stands at the intersection of AI and Local SEO, offering the first all-in-one platform that blends Google Business Profile optimization, AI visibility tracking, competitor gap analysis, and ChatGPT-powered automation. GMB Crush combines powerful auditing tools, geo-grid ranking scans, white-label reporting, competitor analysis, and custom GPT integrations to streamline GBP and website optimization. What makes GMB Crush truly newsworthy is that it is one of the only SEO platforms in the world built with custom GPTs that simulate AI search visibility across multiple LLMs. It empowers users with battle-tested SOPs, site structure templates, and AI tools that eliminate guesswork, letting even non-technical users optimize their websites and Google listings for the AI-driven future of search.

ABOUT:

GMB Crush has built a reputation that allows users to audit, optimize, pitch clients, and track their Google Business listing performance from just one platform. Since January 2021, with the release of the GMB Crush app, the platform has provided training and experienced support for local businesses to grow their customer base. The platform also offers customer support for answering questions.