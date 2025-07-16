Healhear Corporation Launches, In It's Effort To Provide No-Cost Mental Health Support
HealHear has officially launched, driving the future of mental healthcare with a goal of a no-cost platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to help people everywhere.
According to HealHear founder Richard McMonagle, the platform is being designed to address low-income disparities and a lack of mental health support in rural areas. HealHear features Susan, a carefully designed AI agent that is always aware and always available to assist anyone who needs help with their mental health.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, one in five adults in the U.S. experience mental health issues each year. Moreover, statistics also show that people with lower income and education levels face higher rates of mental health conditions with less access to care.
HealHear is shattering barriers to mental healthcare. This 501(c)(3) healthcare nonprofit corporation is focused on making mental health support readily accessible, immediate, and compassionate.
Susan is an AI conversational agent programmed with the latest scientific knowledge in the mental health field, qualifying her to provide excellent support for anyone with mental or emotional concerns.“By blending advanced technology with empathy, as Susan is not just a tool but a trusted presence for anyone in need of comfort, guidance, or a safe place,” said McMonagle.“We're working on our mission to create an immediate safe, nonjudgmental space where individuals can gain emotional support in any crisis or challenge with compassionate care.”
HealHear offers a light of hope on how AI technology can be used to pioneer the future of industries such as mental health, offering a viable alternative to difficult-to-access and costly services at time when mental health care must be taken more seriously than ever.
Learn how you can help and stay up to date with HealHear by visiting .
ABOUT HEALHEAR
HealHear is a 501(c)(3) healthcare nonprofit corporation focused on the advancement of mental health in the field of artificial intelligence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment