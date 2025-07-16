Healhear Corporation Launches, In It's Effort To Provide No-Cost Mental Health Support

MENAFN - GetNews) This revolutionary new service is designing AI to provide mental health support to address low income disparities and a lack of such care in rural areas

HealHear has officially launched, driving the future of mental healthcare with a goal of a no-cost platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to help people everywhere.

According to HealHear founder Richard McMonagle, the platform is being designed to address low-income disparities and a lack of mental health support in rural areas. HealHear features Susan, a carefully designed AI agent that is always aware and always available to assist anyone who needs help with their mental health.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, one in five adults in the U.S. experience mental health issues each year. Moreover, statistics also show that people with lower income and education levels face higher rates of mental health conditions with less access to care.

HealHear is shattering barriers to mental healthcare. This 501(c)(3) healthcare nonprofit corporation is focused on making mental health support readily accessible, immediate, and compassionate.

Susan is an AI conversational agent programmed with the latest scientific knowledge in the mental health field, qualifying her to provide excellent support for anyone with mental or emotional concerns.“By blending advanced technology with empathy, as Susan is not just a tool but a trusted presence for anyone in need of comfort, guidance, or a safe place,” said McMonagle.“We're working on our mission to create an immediate safe, nonjudgmental space where individuals can gain emotional support in any crisis or challenge with compassionate care.”

HealHear offers a light of hope on how AI technology can be used to pioneer the future of industries such as mental health, offering a viable alternative to difficult-to-access and costly services at time when mental health care must be taken more seriously than ever.

Learn how you can help and stay up to date with HealHear by visiting .

ABOUT HEALHEAR

HealHear is a 501(c)(3) healthcare nonprofit corporation focused on the advancement of mental health in the field of artificial intelligence.