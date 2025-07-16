Markifact Launches: No-Code AI Marketing Platform Disrupting Reporting, Campaign Analysis, And Creative Generation

MENAFN - GetNews) Markifact announces its debut, an innovative AI marketing automation platform that allows marketers to streamline reporting, campaign analysis, and creative generation without the need to write a single line of code.







Markifact , a new AI marketing workflow automation platform created to empower performance-driven teams to interact and automate repetitive marketing tasks through visual workflows and AI agents, is excited to introduce its launch. Through this innovative platform, users are able to build detailed workflows for campaign reporting, ad creative generation, performance analysis, and multi-platform execution without writing any code.

Since its beta release, Markifact, the no-code marketing automation platform. has developed rapidly, with over 1,000 agency and in-house marketers employing the platform to automate such diverse tasks as Google Ads slide decks and Shopify sales reports, Slack-based analytics agents, and Meta ad creative production and SEO research. Early adopters indicated they experienced significant time saved on automated, repetitive tasks and an incredible reduction in campaign turnaround time, citing Markifact's potential to be a category-defining tool in AI marketing automation.

Hyperhum's CEO Liezel Ortega remarked,“Markifact transformed how we handle client campaigns. What used to take our team hours of manual reporting and optimization now happens automatically. The AI marketing workflows seamlessly connect our Google Ads, Facebook campaigns, and Slack notifications. Our clients love the real-time insights, and we've been able to take on 40% more accounts without hiring additional staff."







Founded by a team of forward-thinking innovators with deep experience in marketing and technology, Markifact was created to eliminate the drudgework that holds today's marketing teams back. The software hopes to help marketers shift their time from busywork to big-ticket initiatives that generate real growth. "Most automation tools are built by engineers who've never actually run a campaign," says Ahmed Ali, Founder of Markifact. "I built Markifact because I've been on both sides, running performance campaigns and building the tech behind them."

Markifact empowers teams around the world to scale their marketing execution, without writing a single line of code or increasing headcount. Designed for ease and speed, the platform is ideal for:

- Marketing teams : running paid campaigns across Meta, Google, TikTok, and other major platforms

- Performance marketers: hoping to enable quicker reporting, quicker iteration, and less drudgery

- Agencies and freelancers: serving multiple clients or ad accounts with limited resources available

- Founders and growth leaders who would prefer to automate execution without the cost of assembling large teams

With its official launch, Markifact is changing the way modern marketing teams automate ad reporting and execute campaigns. As a leader in AI marketing automation, the platform empowers users to visually design workflows, launch faster with pre-built templates, and leverage advanced tools built for power users. Silky smooth integration into the marketing stack and real-time collaboration functionality allow teams to streamline reporting, analysis, and creative development in one integrated solution. This new powerhouse platform streamlines marketing automation, scalability, and future readiness.

