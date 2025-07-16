Fuel Cell Market Size To Hit $18.16 Billion By 2030 Bloom Energy, Plug Power Inc., AISIN CORPORATION, Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd., SFC Energy AG

MENAFN - GetNews) "Browse 381 market data Tables and 77 Figures spread through 348 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Fuel Cell Market - Global Forecast to 2030""The global fuel cell market is projected to reach USD 18.16 billion by 2030 from USD 5.66 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 26.3%. The global fuel cell market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the trend toward low-emission and sustainable energy solutions for transportation, power generation, and industrial applications.

According to a research report "Fuel Cell Market by Type (PEMFC, SOFC, PAFC, MFC, DMFC, AFC), Application (Portable, Stationary, FCVs), End User (Residential, Commercial & Industrial, Transportation, Data Center, Military), Size, Fuel Type, Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", the global fuel cell market is projected to reach USD 18.16 billion by 2030 from USD 5.66 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 26.3%.

The fuel cell market is influenced by the growing desire for clean, efficient, and flexible energy solutions, driven by global carbon-neutrality objectives and the need for decarbonizing sectors such as transportation and power generation. Fuel cells provide zero-emission energy and are not limited in their efficiency and scalability; hence, they are increasingly viewed as a key technology to accelerate the global energy transition. This shifting momentum has resulted in both more and faster investment and construction (of fuel cell manufacturing facilities), pilot deployments, and infrastructure build o?ut. Although consumption of hydrogen is still regional (i.e., Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America), investor momentum, government funding, policies and mandates, hydrogen strategies, and clean energy commitments are transforming the market and attracting hundreds of millions of dollars in capital investment from both the private and public sectors. In addition, the evolution of environmental sustainability goals will facilitate the adoption of advanced next-generation materials, lower costs for stacks, the integration of green hydrogen, and further innovation in the industry, paving the way for continuous and sustainable long-term growth in the fuel cell market.

Stationary segment to register highest CAGR in fuel cell market during forecast period

The clean, reliable, and compact power delivery in off-grid, emergency, and mobile applications has put the stationary fuel cell segment in the limelight in the last few decades. This area has witnessed large-scale acceptance in the defense, telecom, Data centers, industrial sites, and commercial buildings, where grid access is either absent or unreliable. The deployment of these systems has been driven mainly by government incentives and energy-efficiency regulations in Japan, South Korea, and the United States. Modern technological advancements have led to smaller unit sizes while increasing their durability and reducing costs, so these systems now support both hydrogen and natural gas operation. The worldwide market position of stationary fuel cells has risen because of improved system integration, remote monitoring, and combined heat and power features that increase their value and performance. Energy strategies based on decentralized low-carbon solutions have driven stationary fuel cells to strengthen their market position throughout the world.

Fuel cell vehicles segment to account for second-largest share of fuel cell market, by application, during forecast period

Over the years, in the evolution of zero-emission mobility, FCVs have found their place as a pillar, offering driving ranges, fast refueling, and higher efficiency than internal combustion. Regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America have thus provided a favorable climate by way of subsidies, infrastructure building, and emission regulations to usher in hydrogen-based transport. Fuel cell vehicles are designed for durability under rigorous operating conditions in public transport, commercial fleets, and long-haul trucking, allowing for scalability and performance. To meet climate and efficiency targets, such companies are innovating lightweight materials and compact stack designs integrated with hydrogen storage. Major automotive OEMs and technology providers work together to increase vehicle product lines and cut expenses while establishing refueling infrastructure, whereas policymakers dedicate funds to build hydrogen corridors and implement fleet electrification programs, which makes FCVs essential for worldwide clean mobility approaches.

North America to be second-largest fuel cell market during forecast period.

The United States leads in deployment and research and development investments. Companies such as Plug Power and Bloom Energy are increasing their production capacity and working with other industries to expand fuel cell use in data centers, logistics, and mass transport. Federal initiatives such as the Inflation Reduction Act, along with state programs in California and New York, offer incentives for hydrogen production and fuel cell integration. Canada is also advancing its hydrogen infrastructure and fuel cell vehicle technology, supported by national decarbonization efforts. With growing investment interest and an evolving supply chain, North America is set to play an important role in promoting the global use of fuel cells and the shift to clean energy.

Key Market Players

The fuel cell market is dominated by major players with a wide regional presence. Some key players in the market are Bloom Energy (US), Plug Power Inc. (US), AISIN CORPORATION (Japan), Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and SFC Energy AG (Germany).

