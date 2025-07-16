$53 Million Value Company Investment With Majority Acquisition Option, Plus New Stock CUSIP Supporting Brand Transition For Of Sports, Game And Entertainment AI Powered, Fan Engagement Company: SEGG

Mobile & Online Platforms Enable Players and Commercial Partners in the U.S. and Internationally to Remotely Purchase Legally Sanctioned Games.

Real-Time Results for Over 800 Games from More Than 40 Countries.

Family of Brands Including Sports, Concerts, and TicketStub, to Form a Unified Ecosystem That Integrates Games, Entertainment and Sports.

Investment with Majority Acquisition Option in Veloce Media Group to Accelerate Strategic Expansion in Esports, Motorsports and Immersive Digital Content.

Progress on Corporate Transition with Planned CUSIP Number Change to Strengthen Shareholder Protections.

$14M Expansion Deal with David Lloyd for New Boca Raton Sports All-Sports Arena with Elite Fitness, Co-Working Innovation and World-Class Design.

Legal Action Pursuing Individuals and Entities Engaged in Market Manipulation Intended to Damage the Company's Share Price and Reputation.

$10 Million Acquisition of GXR World Sports Assets to Power Global Launch of Sports Super App

Expanding Committed Financing Facility From $100 Million to $300 Million with Generating Alpha, Saving $12 Million Over the Life of the Facility.

LOI for 51% Majority Stake in DotCom Ventures Inc., with Premium Domain Assets Concerts and TicketStub, in a Transaction Valued at $10 Million.

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG ) is a global sports, entertainment and game group operating digital assets such as Sports and other sites. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical game play and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

The SEGG engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the U.S. and internationally to remotely purchase and play legally sanctioned games. Fans and subscribers look to SEGG for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, SEGG is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. The SEGG mission remains an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives.

The SEGG family of brands - including Sports , Concerts, and TicketStub, is a unified ecosystem that integrates game play, entertainment and sports.

Major Investment in Veloce Media Group to Accelerate Strategic Expansion in Esports, Motorsports and Immersive Digital Content

On July 16th SEGG announced a strategic investment into Veloce Media Group, one of the fastest-scaling digital platforms operating at the intersection of sport, game play, and content.

The investment forms part of a broader buy-and-build strategy to position SEGG as the home of immersive sports and next-generation media. The transaction, which values Veloce at £40 million ($53 million USD) pre-money, will be completed in two tranches, with a call option enabling SEGG to reach majority ownership at 51%.

Veloce Media Group has built the world's largest racing and game media network with more than 750 million monthly digital views and reaching a rapidly growing Gen-Z and millennial audience. In its most recent fiscal year ended March 2025, Veloce reported £12.8 million ($17.5 million USD) in revenue. Veloce has strong forward momentum following July 2025 acquisition of Quadrant, a disruptive motorsport content and lifestyle brand co-founded with Formula 1 driver Lando Norris. To learn more visit: velocemediagroup

The investment from the SEGG is funding key strategic initiatives, including Veloce's acquisition of Quadrant, with £2 million ($2.6 million USD) committed in the first tranche. The remainder is scheduled for completion by end of July 2025.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SEGG stated,“Since completing the turnaround of the Company, we identified two global sports verticals, motorsport and soccer, as cornerstones of our future strategy. This investment into Veloce is yet another tangible step into motorsport following the successful multi-race partnerships we secured with three rising stars in IndyCar and Indy NXT.

“Our internal production arm, Sports Studios, is already developing original content formats that tap into this world and, now, with the energy and expertise of Veloce's young leadership, we're excited to explore that frontier together.”

Jack Clarke, Chief Strategy Officer of Veloce Media Group said,“Veloce Media Group is uniquely positioned to engage a generation of digitally native sports fans. With SEGG Media's support, we are well placed to scale our media and competitive operations while continuing to innovate.”

Corporate Transition with Planned CUSIP Number Change to Strengthen Shareholder Protections

SEGG has announced new steps in its corporate transition with a CUSIP number change supporting its corporate rebrand. This action is designed to protect shareholders, strengthen market transparency and address ongoing concerns around illicit trading activity targeting the company.

The upcoming CUSIP change is part of a broader effort to modernize the SEGG market identity and enhance protections against short selling practices that have negatively impacted its trading performance.

For more information, reference the Form 8-K filed on July 7, 2025 available at SEC or at .

SEGG Media and David Lloyd Announce $14M U.S. Expansion Deal

On July 9th SEGG announced it signed a binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with David Lloyd, one of the most iconic names in British and European sport and wellness. The terms of the LOI allows SEGG to acquire the rights to David Lloyd's All-Sports Arena in Boca Raton, FL at a $14 million valuation. The agreement marks the launch of the David Lloyd brand into the U.S. market.

With additional facilities in development, Sports All-Sports Arenas, designed by David Lloyd, are poised to become a dominant force in premium sports infrastructure worldwide. The model is fully scalable, with the potential to deliver high-margin returns through a unique blend of sport, wellness, community and entrepreneurship. David Lloyd's projections are that the Boca facility will deliver over $6 million in EBITDA for SEGG in its first year of operations.

Closing in on Legal Action Against Coordinated 'Short and Distort' Campaign

On June 27th SEGG confirmed that it is nearing legal proof of a coordinated and unlawful 'short and distort' campaign targeting the Company. In collaboration with its legal counsel, Paul Hastings LLP, SEGG is actively pursuing all individuals and entities engaged in market manipulation intended to damage the Company's share price and reputation.

$10 Million Acquisition of GXR World Sports Assets to Power Global Launch of Sports Super App

On June 26th SEGG announced it is advancing its global expansion with the planned launch of the Sports Super App (the“Super App”)-a first-of-its-kind digital destination for sports fans worldwide. The Super App is designed to combine live streaming, social engagement, e-commerce and game play into a single immersive ecosystem.

The SEGG Super App, which is scheduled to launch in select global markets in Q3 2025, will initially focus on soccer and motorsport-two verticals Sports has been aggressively expanding into through a series of high-profile sponsorships and strategic initiatives. The SEGG Super App will be built on an existing platform development by Galaxy Racer Holdings Limited (“GXR”), The GXR app has achieved more than one million monthly active subscribers organically, demonstrating significant early traction and category-defining potential.

To accelerate the development timeline for the Super App, SEGG has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a 51% controlling interest in the sports and technology assets of GXR, valuing the transaction at $10 million pre-money.

All GXR unencumbered assets, including its tech stack and user base, will be transferred to a new entity (NewCo), of which SEGG will initially own 51%. The agreement includes a call option to acquire 100% ownership of NewCo by the end of 2027.

SEGG Media Expands Committed Financing with Generating Alpha to $300 Million

On June 23rd SEGG announced an Amendment to its Stock Purchase Agreement with Generating Alpha Ltd., expanding the committed financing facility from $100 million to $300 million, while reducing the discount Generating Alpha receives saving the Company nearly $12 million over the life of the funding facility.

For more information on $SEGG visit:

