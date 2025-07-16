Kluiq Disrupts Traditional Marketing With AI-Driven Customer Acquisition Model That Ends Wasted Ad Spend

MENAFN - GetNews) Performance-based marketing growth system uses proprietary machine learning to deliver ready-to-convert leads-clients only pay when they close deals.







Detroit, MI - July 16, 2025 - In an era where businesses are bleeding marketing dollars on clicks that don't convert, Kluiq is flipping the model on its head. This Detroit-based marketing technology company is redefining lead generation by harnessing cutting-edge AI to deliver performance-based results-no fluff, no filler, just real customers.

Kluiq's proprietary AI engine builds a“smart funnel” that adapts and evolves based on real-time customer behavior, delivering warm, high-converting leads to businesses across industries. From mortgage brokers and attorneys to auto dealerships and home services, Kluiq's clients are seeing up to a 5x ROI on average-without paying a dime upfront.

“Our model eliminates the risk for business owners,” says Chad Buchanan, Founder of Kluiq.“You don't pay for ads. You don't pay for impressions. You only pay when a deal closes. It's marketing with skin in the game.”

At the core of Kluiq's system is a sophisticated AI that learns from each campaign-optimizing messaging, targeting, and timing to create highly personalized outreach. Combined with human-verified lead handoffs and CRM integration, the platform ensures every prospect is tracked, nurtured, and closed.

Kluiq is already powering growth for dozens of businesses, with success stories that include:



A national blinds company scaling from $250K to $800K/month in sales

A cannabis brand is seeing a 50% increase in returning customers from Kluiq's AI voice agent - Lojiq A luxury aviation firm seeing a 3x lift in new clients within 12 months



Kluiq is not another marketing agency. It's a growth partner built on outcomes, not overhead.

To learn more or request a strategy session, visit kluiq .