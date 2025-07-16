Tradeview Markets Receives Multiple International Awards
This year, we have been honored with multiple awards in top financial expos and industry rankings:
Top Regulated Forex Broker , Money Expo Colombia 2025
Best International Stock Broker , Rankia São Paulo 2025
Best Customer Service , Rankia São Paulo 2025
Best International Stock Broker , Rankia Buenos Aires 2025
Best Customer Service , Rankia Buenos Aires 2025
Best CFD Broker , Rankia Montevideo 2025
“These recognitions are a testament to the trust our clients place in us and to the relentless work of our global team,” said Paco Fuentes, Head of Latam at Tradeview Markets.“We remain committed to delivering world-class service and innovative trading solutions to clients across the region.”
Tradeview continues to strengthen its presence across Latin America, building on a foundation of strong regulatory compliance, personalized support, and state-of-the-art trading platforms.
About Tradeview Markets
Tradeview Markets is a global broker offering access to forex, stocks, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies through cutting-edge technology and a client-first philosophy.
Legal Disclaimer:
