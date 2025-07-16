Energy America Affirms Full Compliance With New FEOC Rules, Strengthens U.S.-Focused Supply Chain

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Company's proactive sourcing and partnerships ensure zero reliance on Foreign Entities of Concern, positioning Energy America as a secure, U.S.-driven leader in solar energy projects.Energy America, a U.S.-based solar panel and energy storage manufacturer and project developer, today issued a statement reaffirming its full compliance with the recently enacted Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) rules under the U.S. clean energy tax credit regime. In response to new federal requirements that bar renewable energy projects from involving certain foreign-controlled firms or components, Energy America confirms that it has proactively aligned its operations and supply chain to meet and exceed these standards. The company emphasizes that all current and future projects are free of any“prohibited foreign entity” influence or content, ensuring eligibility for federal tax incentives under the updated rules.Proactive Compliance & Sourcing StrategyEnergy America has implemented rigorous due diligence and auditing across its ownership structure and suppliers to uphold FEOC compliance. Under the new guidelines – which echo CHIPS Act security standards – no clean energy tax credits can be claimed if a project is owned by or receives significant inputs from a designated foreign entity of concern. Anticipating this, Energy America long ago established strict supplier vetting procedures, requiring certifications that no components or materials originate from any banned foreign-owned manufacturers. These measures include comprehensive supplier certifications and ownership reviews to ensure no involvement of entities from“covered” nations (e.g. China, Russia, Iran, North Korea) in our projects. By strengthening its supply chain oversight, Energy America guarantees that every solar module, battery, and subcomponent it uses is fully compliant with the FEOC rules .“Energy America fully supports the government's efforts to secure America's clean energy future. We have left nothing to chance – our supply chain is 100% aligned with these new FEOC requirements,” said Zoheb Khan, Vice President of Energy America.“By building a solar and storage supply network free of foreign entities of concern, we provide our partners and investors absolute confidence that our projects will qualify for all incentives and remain secure long-term. Supporting domestic manufacturing isn't just good business – it's the right thing to do for U.S. energy independence and national security.”Strategic Partnerships Ensuring FEOC-Free ComponentsIn bolstering its FEOC-compliant supply chain, Energy America has forged new strategic partnerships and sourcing agreements that eliminate any reliance on foreign entities of concern in critical components like solar panels and batteries. For example, in 2024 Energy America partnered with a German solar technology firm to integrate next-generation perovskite solar cells into its product line – a collaboration that leverages allied-nation innovation while avoiding any supply risk from unapproved sources. The company has also committed to sourcing 100% of its battery storage components from U.S. or allied manufacturers, thereby steering clear of battery producers linked to prohibited foreign entities. These partnerships with North American and European suppliers ensure that every solar module and battery pack in Energy America's projects is manufactured by approved, trusted companies, independent of any Chinese or other FEOC-linked inputs.As a result of these realignments, Energy America's projects already surpass the strict Material Assistance Cost Ratio (MACR) thresholds being phased in by regulators. (The MACR represents the percentage of a project's component value coming from non-FEOC sources.) Current Energy America solar installations easily meet the 40%+ non-FEOC content requirement for projects starting construction in 2026, and the company is on track to exceed the higher benchmarks (rising to 60% non-FEOC content for projects by 2030) set by the new rules. Likewise, the company's energy storage solutions already incorporate well above the 55% U.S./allied content required for batteries in 2026, positioning them ahead of the mandate to reach 75% by 2030. Even at the individual component level – such as solar panels, which must be at least 50% U.S. or allied-made in 2026 and 85% by 2030 – Energy America far exceeds compliance, using solar modules proudly made in the USA for its projects. By proactively exceeding these MACR thresholds across the board, Energy America not only ensures eligibility for Investment Tax Credits and Production Tax Credits but also demonstrates industry leadership in weaning the renewables supply chain off adversarial dependence.Leading the Nation in Secure, U.S.-Driven Solar ProjectsThrough these compliance efforts and strategic alliances, Energy America has solidified its position as a national leader in delivering secure, U.S.-driven solar energy projects. All of the company's solar farms and battery installations are built with domestic or allied-nation components, reinforcing the resiliency and security of America's clean energy infrastructure. Energy America's products are proudly made in the USA, and its project pipeline – spanning residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar – reflects unparalleled commitment to U.S. manufacturing. By actively supporting American and friendly-nation suppliers, the company is helping to cultivate a robust domestic clean energy supply chain that aligns with federal policy goals and strengthens national energy independence.Energy America's leadership in this new era is evident in its growing portfolio of compliant projects across the country. The company is currently developing and constructing hundreds of megawatts of solar capacity using U.S.-made panels and approved components, ensuring these projects are not only clean and cost-effective, but also free from geopolitical supply risks. This approach directly answers the call from regulators for an industry shift towards secure sourcing and demonstrates what U.S.-driven renewable development can achieve. Energy America's example shows that meeting the FEOC rules is not an obstacle, but rather an opportunity – an opportunity to invest in domestic innovation, create American jobs, and deliver clean power with confidence in its long-term reliability.Trusted Partner for Developers, Manufacturers, and InvestorsWith its end-to-end compliance and transparent sourcing, Energy America has become a trusted choice for project developers, equipment manufacturers, and tax equity investors navigating the new regulatory landscape. Project developers working with Energy America can proceed knowing their solar and storage projects will meet all FEOC-related criteria, eliminating the risk of lost credits due to supply chain issues. Component manufacturers from the U.S. and allied countries also benefit from Energy America's sourcing commitments – the company provides a ready and reliable market for approved domestic products, reinforcing the clean energy ecosystem by supporting those suppliers who adhere to U.S. standards. Meanwhile, tax equity investors and financing partners can invest in Energy America's projects with peace of mind. Given the new rules that revoke credits if a project later reveals disqualifying foreign influence, investors are now highly sensitive to compliance. Energy America's rigorous approach ensures that all its projects are“safe harbor” for credits, with no exposure to future claw-backs or penalties, making the company's projects a low-risk, high-integrity option for capital in the clean energy sector.In today's statement, Energy America affirmed that it welcomes the heightened scrutiny and sees it as aligned with the company's mission.“Our team has worked diligently to anticipate these policy changes, and we've built a model that not only complies with the letter of the law but also embodies its spirit – bolstering U.S. clean energy leadership,” VP Zoheb Khan noted.“Whether you're a solar developer seeking a compliant partner, a manufacturer of cutting-edge American clean-tech, or an investor looking for stable returns in renewables, Energy America stands out as a partner you can trust under these new rules.”By championing compliance and forging an FEOC-free supply chain, Energy America is not only securing its own projects but is also helping to set an industry standard. The company will continue to collaborate closely with regulators and industry peers to ensure the transition to a secure, domestically powered clean energy economy is a success. As the U.S. renewable sector adjusts to the FEOC regulations now in effect, Energy America is proud to be leading the way in demonstrating that American solar companies can thrive while putting security and compliance first.About Energy AmericaEnergy America is a U.S.-based solar module and energy storage manufacturer and engineering, procurement, & construction (EPC) contractor, delivering high-quality clean energy solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale projects. Energy America's products are designed and manufactured in the United States, and the company operates globally with a focus on solar farm development, project management, and independent power production. Through innovative R&D and strategic partnerships, including international collaborations with trusted technology providers, Energy America is at the forefront of the clean energy revolution. The company is dedicated to building a secure and sustainable energy future, one American-made solar project at a time.About CentauriCentauri is the advanced research, innovation, and technology development division of Energy America, dedicated to redefining the frontiers of clean energy through cutting-edge science, space-grade engineering, and scalable terrestrial solutions. Headquartered in the United States, Centauri serves as the intellectual and technological backbone of Energy America's global operations - bridging the gap between next-generation discovery and real-world deployment.

Jennifer Collins (Corporate Relations)

ENERGY AMERICA LLC

+ +1 6503328102

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.